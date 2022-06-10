Viktor Tsygankov on Wednesday lifted Ukraine’s spirits after their painful failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup as the midfielder clinched a 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland.
Tsygankov struck with a fine free-kick early in the second half at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.
Ukraine held on to that slender lead as they bounced back from the 1-0 defeat against Wales on Sunday, which ended the nation’s bid to qualify for this year’s World Cup.
Photo: AFP
While Ukraine will not be going to Qatar for the World Cup, their impressive response to such a devastating loss epitomized the spirit in Oleksandr Petrakov’s side. Of course, Petrakov’s players have far greater concerns as the Russian invasion continues in their homeland.
The Irish Football Association had handed out 3,500 tickets to Ukrainian refugees, and there were other pockets of blue and yellow around the Aviva Stadium.
“This is a very difficult time. The Ukrainians who came to see us play in Ireland were accepted by the incredible Irish hospitality and people,” Petrakov said. “You took our women and children, who were basically risking their lives back in Ukraine. I want to thank the whole island.”
“Those Ukrainians in the stand just wanted to see some positivity from the team, but they are really longing to go home to Ukraine,” Petrakov said. “We made them a little bit happier tonight.”
Petrakov said that the emotional and physical impact of the events in Cardiff combined with the war has taken a toll on his players.
He made 10 changes after the Wales game and the understudies were good enough to extend Ireland’s winless run in the Nations League to 12 games.
“Overall I’m happy with the result, and with the attitude and performance... We turn the page and we look forward to our future,” Petrakov said.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Belgium 6, Poland 1
‧ Netherlands 2, Wales 1
‧ Scotland 2, Armenia 0
