Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston.
“My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs.
Photo: AFP
Tatum had nine assists and Brown added five to go along with nine rebounds. Boston’s Marcus Smart finished with 24 points on Wednesday after mustering just two in the Celtics’ 107-88 loss in Game 2 on Sunday.
“That left a bad taste in our mouth, coming out of Game 2 hearing and knowing that we got beat up,” Smart told NBA TV. “For us, it’s like anybody else: If you’re in a fight with a bully, you gotta keep going and you gotta stand up.”
Al Horford collected 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Boston, which held a 47-31 advantage in total rebounds — including 15-6 on the offensive glass.
“We feel like they’ve been killing us on the glass the whole series. We wanted to just put an emphasis on that,” said Robert Williams III, who finished with 10 rebounds and four blocks with his eight points.
Golden State star Stephen Curry overcame early foul trouble to make six three-pointers and finish with 31 points.
Klay Thompson had 25 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 18 for the Warriors, who benefited from their third straight strong third quarter in the series to trim their deficit to four points entering the fourth.
Draymond Green, who was roundly jeered by the crowd, finished with just two points and four rebounds.
Green used an expletive to describe his own performance before adding: “I was soft. That’s what was most disappointing to me, for us.”
Golden State, who outscored Boston by a combined 73-38 margin in the third quarters of Games 1 and 2, hoped for similar domination on Wednesday after entering the period with a 12-point deficit.
“Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,” Smart said of the Boston Celtics’ mindset during Golden State’s third-quarter surge.
Curry injured his foot late in the game, but said afterward that he did not expect to miss today’s contest.
Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor, but he was able to keep playing.
“Obviously will be in some pain, but I’ll be alright. See how I feel tomorrow and get ready for Friday,” Curry said after the game. “I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game. I’ll take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready.”
Curry said the injury was similar to, but not as bad as the foot strain he sustained in a game against the Celtics in March, which kept him sidelined for a month.
“We still feel like we can win the series,” Curry said. “Got to come out with the right intensity and focus in Game 4.”
Curry’s teammates did not sugarcoat what it would mean if they had to play without him.
“We need him if we want to win this thing,” Klay Thompson said. “He’s our identity.”
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in