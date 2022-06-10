Celtics beat Warriors, take 2-1 lead

STANDING UP: ’Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,’ said the Boston Celtic’s Marcus Smart, who finished with 24 points after mustering just two in Sunday’s Game 2

Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston.

“My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs.

Thousands of Boston Celtics fans and a few Golden State Warriors fans line up at the entrance to the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Tatum had nine assists and Brown added five to go along with nine rebounds. Boston’s Marcus Smart finished with 24 points on Wednesday after mustering just two in the Celtics’ 107-88 loss in Game 2 on Sunday.

“That left a bad taste in our mouth, coming out of Game 2 hearing and knowing that we got beat up,” Smart told NBA TV. “For us, it’s like anybody else: If you’re in a fight with a bully, you gotta keep going and you gotta stand up.”

Al Horford collected 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Boston, which held a 47-31 advantage in total rebounds — including 15-6 on the offensive glass.

“We feel like they’ve been killing us on the glass the whole series. We wanted to just put an emphasis on that,” said Robert Williams III, who finished with 10 rebounds and four blocks with his eight points.

Golden State star Stephen Curry overcame early foul trouble to make six three-pointers and finish with 31 points.

Klay Thompson had 25 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 18 for the Warriors, who benefited from their third straight strong third quarter in the series to trim their deficit to four points entering the fourth.

Draymond Green, who was roundly jeered by the crowd, finished with just two points and four rebounds.

Green used an expletive to describe his own performance before adding: “I was soft. That’s what was most disappointing to me, for us.”

Golden State, who outscored Boston by a combined 73-38 margin in the third quarters of Games 1 and 2, hoped for similar domination on Wednesday after entering the period with a 12-point deficit.

“Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,” Smart said of the Boston Celtics’ mindset during Golden State’s third-quarter surge.

Curry injured his foot late in the game, but said afterward that he did not expect to miss today’s contest.

Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor, but he was able to keep playing.

“Obviously will be in some pain, but I’ll be alright. See how I feel tomorrow and get ready for Friday,” Curry said after the game. “I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game. I’ll take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready.”

Curry said the injury was similar to, but not as bad as the foot strain he sustained in a game against the Celtics in March, which kept him sidelined for a month.

“We still feel like we can win the series,” Curry said. “Got to come out with the right intensity and focus in Game 4.”

Curry’s teammates did not sugarcoat what it would mean if they had to play without him.

“We need him if we want to win this thing,” Klay Thompson said. “He’s our identity.”