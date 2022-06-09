CYCLING
Chia crashes into wife
Luis Carlos Chia’s joy at winning the third stage of the Vuelta a Colombia on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife. Yellow jersey holder Chia won the stage in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before trying to grab his handlebars and swerve away from a group of photographers. By then it was too late to brake and he collided with his wife, Claudia Roncancio, who was knocked to the road and lay motionless. El Tiempo later reported that Roncancio needed four stitches and was kept under observation at a local hospital.
SOCCER
Fans make Nazi salutes
England soccer fans were arrested for making Nazi salutes in Munich, Germany, ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League tie away to Germany, media reports said. On the eve of the game, two England fans were reportedly arrested in the city center for giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany. Munich’s fire service was called out to a hotel after an England fan lit a flare out of a window. Police were twice called to a disturbance at one of the city’s beer cellars, where a group of about 300 England fans were disturbing the peace.
TENNIS
Zverev has surgery
Alexander Zverev has had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his painful exit from the French Open semi-finals. The German world No. 3 turned his ankle while trailing eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the last four in Paris last week, screaming in pain before retiring from the match. The 25-year-old did not say when he would return, but he looks certain to miss Wimbledon, which begins on June 27. “We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine,” Zverev wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed.
CRICKET
Australia rout Sri Lanka
Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed half-centuries in an impressive 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday. The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs. “The wicket was a little bit slow, but I guess you can use that to your advantage,” Hazlewood said. “I’ve been working hard on my T20 cricket — playing a lot, feeling confident — and we saw that tonight.”
SOCCER
Australia coach seeks more
Australia coach Graham Arnold told his team they must improve to beat Peru and make it to a fifth straight FIFA World Cup after Ajdin Hrustic fired a late winner in a 2-1 playoff victory over United Arab Emirates in Doha. Hrustic’s deflected volley in the 84th minute decided the Asian playoff on Tuesday in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, which is to host seven games of the World Cup finals in November. Australia are to take on Peru in the same stadium in a do-or-die clash on Monday next week in their quest to qualify for the finals. “We need to improve more. I expect another big improvement after this game,” Arnold said.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
George “Ferocious” Kambosos has risen from humble beginnings to the precipice of being crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world, with boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao playing a big role. For years, the heavily tattooed Australian, 28, has labored for recognition, but all that could change on Sunday in Melbourne if he wins his showdown against American Devin Haney, with the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC belts all on the line. After a stellar amateur career spanning more than 100 fights, Kambosos successfully moved up to the professional ranks as a teenager and now boasts a 20-0 record, with 10 knock-outs. However, it took
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The