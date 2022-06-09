SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Chia crashes into wife

Luis Carlos Chia’s joy at winning the third stage of the Vuelta a Colombia on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife. Yellow jersey holder Chia won the stage in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before trying to grab his handlebars and swerve away from a group of photographers. By then it was too late to brake and he collided with his wife, Claudia Roncancio, who was knocked to the road and lay motionless. El Tiempo later reported that Roncancio needed four stitches and was kept under observation at a local hospital.

SOCCER

Fans make Nazi salutes

England soccer fans were arrested for making Nazi salutes in Munich, Germany, ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League tie away to Germany, media reports said. On the eve of the game, two England fans were reportedly arrested in the city center for giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany. Munich’s fire service was called out to a hotel after an England fan lit a flare out of a window. Police were twice called to a disturbance at one of the city’s beer cellars, where a group of about 300 England fans were disturbing the peace.

TENNIS

Zverev has surgery

Alexander Zverev has had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his painful exit from the French Open semi-finals. The German world No. 3 turned his ankle while trailing eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the last four in Paris last week, screaming in pain before retiring from the match. The 25-year-old did not say when he would return, but he looks certain to miss Wimbledon, which begins on June 27. “We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine,” Zverev wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed.

CRICKET

Australia rout Sri Lanka

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed half-centuries in an impressive 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday. The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs. “The wicket was a little bit slow, but I guess you can use that to your advantage,” Hazlewood said. “I’ve been working hard on my T20 cricket — playing a lot, feeling confident — and we saw that tonight.”

SOCCER

Australia coach seeks more

Australia coach Graham Arnold told his team they must improve to beat Peru and make it to a fifth straight FIFA World Cup after Ajdin Hrustic fired a late winner in a 2-1 playoff victory over United Arab Emirates in Doha. Hrustic’s deflected volley in the 84th minute decided the Asian playoff on Tuesday in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, which is to host seven games of the World Cup finals in November. Australia are to take on Peru in the same stadium in a do-or-die clash on Monday next week in their quest to qualify for the finals. “We need to improve more. I expect another big improvement after this game,” Arnold said.