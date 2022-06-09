Raducanu ousted by injury

AP, NOTTINGHAM, England





US Open champion Emma Raducanu has “no idea” if she is to be ready for Wimbledon in less than three weeks after retiring from her match on Tuesday with a “freak injury” to her left side.

Raducanu was facing Victorija Golubic in her opener at the Nottingham Open and was trailing 4-3 when she stopped playing.

“I think I pulled something. I am not really sure what exactly happened,” the 11th-ranked Raducanu said, describing it as an “absolute freak injury.”

Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in their Nottingham Open women’s singles match in England on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The next Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27 at Wimbledon.

“I cannot diagnose it myself — I will get it checked out,” the 19-year-old British player said.

Just over a year ago, Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in what was her debut in a Grand Slam main draw. She won the US Open title at Flushing Meadows, but she did not advance past the second round at this year’s Australian Open and French Open.

In women’s doubles action on Tuesday, the pairing of third-seeded Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan eased through to the round-of-16 by defeating duo Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand 6-1, 7-5.

The women’s event in Nottingham started in 1971, although it was discontinued after the 1973 edition. The tournament returned to the WTA calendar in 2015, with the grass season getting extended by a week. After being held as a WTA International tournament, it was upgraded to the WTA 250 level last year.