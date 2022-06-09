England were spared a second successive UEFA Nations League defeat as Harry Kane’s 50th goal for his country, a coolly taken late penalty kick, salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday.
Germany deservedly led through Jonas Hofmann’s 50th-minute effort, but were unable to finish England off.
Kane leveled in the 88th minute after being tripped in the penalty area.
After sustaining their first defeat to Hungary on Saturday in their League A, Group 3 opener, England fielded an experienced lineup in a noisy Allianz Arena, but were down for much of the clash.
Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Hofmann had the ball in the England net early on as Germany dominated, but an offside flag cut short his celebrations.
However, he was not to be denied and he beat Jordan Pickford with a powerful, slightly deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area five minutes after the interval.
Despite a rather labored performance, England had their chances with Bukayo Saka inches away in first-half stoppage-time, and Mason Mount and Harry Kane both denied by Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as England sought a leveler.
“It is really important to show the mentality — 1-0 behind we showed good character to get back into the game and get a result,” said Kane, who is now three goals behind England’s all-time top scorer, Wayne Rooney. “We were playing against a very good Germany side. We kept going and played our best football in the last half an hour.”
It was a frustrating end to the game for Germany who have drawn both their opening matches in the group. England, who face group leaders Italy at the weekend, are at the bottom.
Germany were far sharper for most of the evening and thought they had gone ahead midway through the first half when Hofmann galloped clear and beat Pickford, but a video assistant referee confirmed that the offside decision against him was correct.
Stuttgart-born teenager Jamal Musiala, who grew up in London, was a thorn in England’s side down the left side and was involved in much of the home side’s good work.
Germany did get ahead after a neat buildup saw Joshua Kimmich play the ball in to Hofmann, who was allowed to turn too easily to fire a shot that Pickford got a strong hand to, but could not prevent from going into the net.
However, England rallied and when Kane broke into the penalty area on to Jack Grealish’s pass, he was clipped by a stumbling Nico Schlotterbeck and the Spanish referee awarded a penalty.
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Finland 2, Montenegro 0
‧ Italy 2, Hungary 1
‧ Bosnia 1, Romania 0
‧ Lithuania 0, Turkey 6
‧ Faroe Islands 0, Luxembourg 1
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
George “Ferocious” Kambosos has risen from humble beginnings to the precipice of being crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world, with boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao playing a big role. For years, the heavily tattooed Australian, 28, has labored for recognition, but all that could change on Sunday in Melbourne if he wins his showdown against American Devin Haney, with the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC belts all on the line. After a stellar amateur career spanning more than 100 fights, Kambosos successfully moved up to the professional ranks as a teenager and now boasts a 20-0 record, with 10 knock-outs. However, it took
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The