Eduardo Escobar knew he needed a triple to complete his first cycle and he was going to do whatever it took to get it. Sure enough, he did.
Escobar hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win on Monday night against the San Diego Padres.
The switch-hitter sent an opposite-field drive off lefty reliever Tim Hill over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara and off the wall. Escobar sped around the bases and pulled into third in front of his cheering teammates lining the dugout rail. He pumped his right arm, clapped his hands and blew a kiss skyward.
“This is a great moment. It’s unbelievable,” the 33-year-old third baseman said. “It’s hard hitting the cycle at this level. Today’s a special night for me. Most important is the win.”
The ball from the triple was perched in his locker.
Escobar came in batting just .227, but has had three homers and 12 RBIs in his last nine games.
He credited hitting coach Eric Chavez and his teammates, saying his teammates encouraged him to keep working hard “because your moment’s coming... I’m so happy I started hitting now and now I help the team win. That’s the most important.”
Escobar hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.
Escobar also hit a two-run single in the first and a double in the fourth.
It was the 11th cycle in Mets history and the first since Scott Hairston on April 27, 2012. It was also the first cycle at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.
“Any guy is fun to watch, especially him, what he means to his teammates,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s almost like they hit it.”
The Mets, with a National League best of 38-19, won their third straight game and for the ninth time in 11 games. The Padres, who have the National League’s third-best record at 33-22, had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Carrasco (7-1) won his fourth straight start by holding the Padres to two runs and five hits in seven innings, while striking out a season-high 10 and walking none.
He limited the damage to two innings. Jorge Alfaro doubled leading off the third and scored on Jurickson Profar’s one-out single. Kim Ha-seong singled with two outs in the seventh and scored on Mazara’s double.
“Carrasco was the story of the game, I thought,” Showalter said. “He was sharp. Big out, the last one.”
Carrasco ended his night by striking out Alfaro with a runner on second.
“He was able to kind of get our bullpen back on their feet a little bit,” Showalter said.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than