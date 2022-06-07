Cristiano Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday marshalled Portugal past Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League match, as Gavi made history by becoming Spain’s youngest-ever scorer.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the first half and had a third ruled offside by video assistant referee as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon.

The Manchester United striker had set up William Carvalho for the opener with Joao Cancelo completing the rout to fire Portugal to the top of League A, Group 2, on goal difference from the Czech Republic.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, center, kicks the ball against Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League match at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday. Photo: AFP

In Prague, Jakub Pesek put the hosts in front before Gavi leveled with a curling left-footer at the record age of 17 years and 304 days.

Jan Kuchta had the Czechs back in control with a delicate chip, but Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez headed home in the final minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.

“It is wonderful to be able to say that we are disappointed to lose points against Spain,” Czech captain Tomas Soucek said. “We showed heart and great teamwork.”

“We lacked fluency, so the game was really tough,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

Martinez said that it was not Spain’s “finest” match.

“We came away with a point, but the aim was to win,” he said.

Spain are now on the back foot in this competition and after their opening 1-1 stalemate with Portugal on Thursday are placed third in the group, two points adrift.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland extended their winless run in the competition to 12 with a drab goalless draw in Cyprus.

Georgia are in command at the top of League C, Group 4 after dishing out a 5-2 drubbing to Bulgaria, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland produced the goals in Norway’s 2-1 win in Sweden.

The Norwegians top League B, Group 4 after two wins from Serbia, 4-1 winners over Slovenia.

Yesterday, world champions France were to have their second run out in the city of Split against Croatia, with Kylian Mbappe one of several components of Didier Deschamps’ team to skip eve-of-match training.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward came off with a left-knee injury at halftime of Friday’s 2-1 loss to Denmark at the Stade de France.

“We’ll see about tomorrow [Monday],” Deschamps said on Mbappe’s prospects of turning out against the team that Les Bleus defeated to win the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.