Kerr touts Curry as Warriors win

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Golden State coach Steve Kerr saluted the “breathtaking” contribution of Stephen Curry after the Warriors star led his team to a 107-88 blowout over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Curry led the scoring for the Warriors with 29 points that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The 34-year-old was at his majestic best in a third quarter that effectively decided the game, as the Warriors outscored Boston 35-14.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday. Photo: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY

Curry contributed 14 points to that third-quarter onslaught, and was also a key contributor to a steely Warriors defensive display that shut down Boston’s scoring.

“Steph was breathtaking in that quarter,” Warriors coach Kerr said afterward. “Not just the shot-making but the defensive effort — he just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense.”

At 1.88m tall and weighing in at 84kg, Curry has often faced criticism of being “too small” for the NBA, despite establishing himself as one of its greatest players.

Kerr said that Curry’s physique had evolved since he arrived at Golden State.

“The guy’s amazing,” Kerr said. “He just keeps working on his game, his strength, his conditioning year after year — and it’s a pleasure to watch him play every night.”

Curry said that attitude has played as much a part in his success as his physical conditioning.

“It’s been a physical development that’s happened over time that obviously helps, a lot of work that’s gone into that,” Curry said. “But at the end of the day, from my rookie year to now, it’s always been about effort and just a care factor... If you try hard, good things will happen — and you’ll continue to get better.”