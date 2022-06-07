Golden State coach Steve Kerr saluted the “breathtaking” contribution of Stephen Curry after the Warriors star led his team to a 107-88 blowout over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Sunday.
Curry led the scoring for the Warriors with 29 points that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
The 34-year-old was at his majestic best in a third quarter that effectively decided the game, as the Warriors outscored Boston 35-14.
Photo: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY
Curry contributed 14 points to that third-quarter onslaught, and was also a key contributor to a steely Warriors defensive display that shut down Boston’s scoring.
“Steph was breathtaking in that quarter,” Warriors coach Kerr said afterward. “Not just the shot-making but the defensive effort — he just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense.”
At 1.88m tall and weighing in at 84kg, Curry has often faced criticism of being “too small” for the NBA, despite establishing himself as one of its greatest players.
Kerr said that Curry’s physique had evolved since he arrived at Golden State.
“The guy’s amazing,” Kerr said. “He just keeps working on his game, his strength, his conditioning year after year — and it’s a pleasure to watch him play every night.”
Curry said that attitude has played as much a part in his success as his physical conditioning.
“It’s been a physical development that’s happened over time that obviously helps, a lot of work that’s gone into that,” Curry said. “But at the end of the day, from my rookie year to now, it’s always been about effort and just a care factor... If you try hard, good things will happen — and you’ll continue to get better.”
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the