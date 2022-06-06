Avalanche reach brink of NHL Final by beating Oilers

AFP, MONTREAL





J.T. Compher on Saturday scored the deciding goal with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining, while the Colorado Avalanche moved one victory from the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2.

The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final series, and Colorado can complete a sweep with a victory today at Edmonton.

With another triumph, the Avalanche — who won the first two games in Denver — would advance to face either defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers for the crown.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith, right, blocks a Colorado Avalanche shot in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final series at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday. Photo: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY

With the game deadlocked, Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard fired a slapshot off the goalpost, and Colorado cleared the puck just as Avalanche left wing Compher was released from the penalty box.

Compher won the puck from Bouchard, skated in alone on Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and slid the puck past him to give Colorado a 3-2 edge.

Mikko Rantanen added a goal into an unguarded net with 30 seconds remaining to provide the Avalanche’s final victory margin.

Colorado became the first team since the 2011 Los Angeles Kings to win their first six road games in an NHL playoff run.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid opened the scoring only 38 seconds into the contest, and the Oilers then killed a five-minute penalty on Edmonton’s Evander Kane for boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, who did not return.

The Avalanche equalized with 3:48 remaining in the first period when a puck centered by Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin was tipped by Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse past Smith into the goal.

Nichushkin netted his second goal of the night past a screened Smith at 4:37 of the second period to put the Avalanche ahead.

However, the Oiler’s Ryan McLeod answered with an unassisted goal 7:34 into the third period to lift the Oilers level, setting the stage for the late drama.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 27 saves for the Avalanche.