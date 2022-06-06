J.T. Compher on Saturday scored the deciding goal with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining, while the Colorado Avalanche moved one victory from the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2.
The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final series, and Colorado can complete a sweep with a victory today at Edmonton.
With another triumph, the Avalanche — who won the first two games in Denver — would advance to face either defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers for the crown.
Photo: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY
With the game deadlocked, Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard fired a slapshot off the goalpost, and Colorado cleared the puck just as Avalanche left wing Compher was released from the penalty box.
Compher won the puck from Bouchard, skated in alone on Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and slid the puck past him to give Colorado a 3-2 edge.
Mikko Rantanen added a goal into an unguarded net with 30 seconds remaining to provide the Avalanche’s final victory margin.
Colorado became the first team since the 2011 Los Angeles Kings to win their first six road games in an NHL playoff run.
Edmonton’s Connor McDavid opened the scoring only 38 seconds into the contest, and the Oilers then killed a five-minute penalty on Edmonton’s Evander Kane for boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, who did not return.
The Avalanche equalized with 3:48 remaining in the first period when a puck centered by Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin was tipped by Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse past Smith into the goal.
Nichushkin netted his second goal of the night past a screened Smith at 4:37 of the second period to put the Avalanche ahead.
However, the Oiler’s Ryan McLeod answered with an unassisted goal 7:34 into the third period to lift the Oilers level, setting the stage for the late drama.
Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 27 saves for the Avalanche.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the