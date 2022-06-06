Ott Tanak flew past the competition on Saturday’s second day of the Rally of Italy to take a commanding lead into the final day in Sardinia.
The 2019 world champion, driving a Hyundai, won six of the day’s seven stages to take a 46-second lead over Irishman Craig Breen in a Ford.
Over a minute behind Tanak in third is Spaniard Dani Sordo, in another Hyundai, looking for a third victory in Sardinia after victories in 2019 and 2020.
Photo: AFP
The eighth and last special of the day (SS17) ended in confusion when it was interrupted after Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux’s vehicle had an accident and blocked the road for several minutes before being removed.
That led to some drivers taking the stage normally and others, including Tanak, driving at a slower pace after an official waved a red flag.
“It’s a good day. We didn’t need to force it,” said the Estonian, who is looking to add to his previous win in Sardinia in 2017.
Tanak had his share of luck on Friday when the last two stages were canceled while he had a transmission problem, and he had more good fortune on Saturday, albeit at the expense of overnight leader Esapekka Lappi.
The Finn, on a part-time deal as he replaces defending champion Sebastien Ogier at the wheel of a Toyota at certain races, abandoned the rally after hitting rocks on the edge of the road on the first morning stage.
World champion Kalle Rovanpera focused on avoiding mistakes, saying that he had been “fighting” with his Toyota on a slippery surface.
Even if he cannot break into the top four, Rovanpera, who has won the past three rounds in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal can still extend his lead in the World Rally Championship standings as his closest challenger, Thierry Neuville, flipped his Hyundai in the 12th stage.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the