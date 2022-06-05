GOLF
Harding leads in England
South African Justin Harding and South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung were joint leaders after the second round of the Asian Tour’s International Series England, while overnight leader Chang Wei-lun of Taiwan was among a pack one shot back. Harding climbed to six-under-par for the tournament to bury the frustrations of a bogey-bogey finish to his opening round. “I’m in a good spot. I was a bit grumpy after yesterday’s [Thursday’s] finish — I felt like if I’d got in at three-under-par I would’ve been happy,” the 36-year-old said. “I hit a lot of good shots today. I made a couple of putts, but felt like I gave myself a bucket-load of chances. It could’ve been a little bit better had a few gone in, but I’m happy where I’m at tournament-wise.” Harding was joined on six-under by Kim, last season’s Asian Tour No. 1, who tagged a 69 to his opening effort of 67. Hot on their heels one behind were Kosuke Hamamoto (who shot a 65) and Kasidit Lepkurte (70), Scott Vincent (68), Neil Schietekat (68), Shiv Kapur (70) and Chang (72). The other Taiwanese at the tournament — Lu Wei-chih, Hung Chien-yao, K.P. Lin and Chan Shih-chang — missed the cut.
SOCCER
Denmark stun France
Denmark stunned titleholders France 2-1 in their opening UEFA Nations League match at the Stade de France on Friday, ending the world champions’ seven-match winning streak. After Karim Benzema put the hosts in front, substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice to earn Denmark their first win over France since the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Cornelius leveled with a fine volley then hit the winner in the 88th minute. France were unbeaten in their past 20 matches. They next face Croatia away, who lost to Austria 3-0 at home in League A, Group 1. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1 in Brussels in League A Group 4; Belarus went down 1-0 against Slovakia in League C, Group 3; Latvia beat Andorra 3-0 in League D, Group 1; and Liechtenstein were defeated by Moldova 2-0 in League D, Group 1.
CRICKET
England chase on day 3
England were chasing 277 to win the first Test yesterday on day 3 of the Lord’s match against New Zealand. The hosts had reached 47-3 shortly after lunch at press time last night, needing a further 230 to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series. Stuart Broad sparked a New Zealand collapse after Daryl Mitchell made a hundred, with the world Test champions at one point 251-4. They lost their last six wickets for 34 runs on the third morning as they were dismissed for 285. Mitchell was 97 not out overnight and Tom Blundell (96) was unbeaten on 90 after they had come together on Friday with the Black Caps in trouble at 56-4. The 31-year-old son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell wasted no time in reaching his second century in 10 career Tests, off-driving Broad for three from his first ball of play yesterday. For England, opener Alex Lees (20) was bowled leaving a Kyle Jamieson delivery that came back into the left-hander, with England 31-1 at lunch. After the break, Zak Crawley (9) was caught off Jamieson’s bowling and Ollie Pope (10) was castled by Trent Boult.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...