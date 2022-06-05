SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





GOLF

Harding leads in England

South African Justin Harding and South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung were joint leaders after the second round of the Asian Tour’s International Series England, while overnight leader Chang Wei-lun of Taiwan was among a pack one shot back. Harding climbed to six-under-par for the tournament to bury the frustrations of a bogey-bogey finish to his opening round. “I’m in a good spot. I was a bit grumpy after yesterday’s [Thursday’s] finish — I felt like if I’d got in at three-under-par I would’ve been happy,” the 36-year-old said. “I hit a lot of good shots today. I made a couple of putts, but felt like I gave myself a bucket-load of chances. It could’ve been a little bit better had a few gone in, but I’m happy where I’m at tournament-wise.” Harding was joined on six-under by Kim, last season’s Asian Tour No. 1, who tagged a 69 to his opening effort of 67. Hot on their heels one behind were Kosuke Hamamoto (who shot a 65) and Kasidit Lepkurte (70), Scott Vincent (68), Neil Schietekat (68), Shiv Kapur (70) and Chang (72). The other Taiwanese at the tournament — Lu Wei-chih, Hung Chien-yao, K.P. Lin and Chan Shih-chang — missed the cut.

SOCCER

Denmark stun France

Denmark stunned titleholders France 2-1 in their opening UEFA Nations League match at the Stade de France on Friday, ending the world champions’ seven-match winning streak. After Karim Benzema put the hosts in front, substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice to earn Denmark their first win over France since the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Cornelius leveled with a fine volley then hit the winner in the 88th minute. France were unbeaten in their past 20 matches. They next face Croatia away, who lost to Austria 3-0 at home in League A, Group 1. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1 in Brussels in League A Group 4; Belarus went down 1-0 against Slovakia in League C, Group 3; Latvia beat Andorra 3-0 in League D, Group 1; and Liechtenstein were defeated by Moldova 2-0 in League D, Group 1.

CRICKET

England chase on day 3

England were chasing 277 to win the first Test yesterday on day 3 of the Lord’s match against New Zealand. The hosts had reached 47-3 shortly after lunch at press time last night, needing a further 230 to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series. Stuart Broad sparked a New Zealand collapse after Daryl Mitchell made a hundred, with the world Test champions at one point 251-4. They lost their last six wickets for 34 runs on the third morning as they were dismissed for 285. Mitchell was 97 not out overnight and Tom Blundell (96) was unbeaten on 90 after they had come together on Friday with the Black Caps in trouble at 56-4. The 31-year-old son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell wasted no time in reaching his second century in 10 career Tests, off-driving Broad for three from his first ball of play yesterday. For England, opener Alex Lees (20) was bowled leaving a Kyle Jamieson delivery that came back into the left-hander, with England 31-1 at lunch. After the break, Zak Crawley (9) was caught off Jamieson’s bowling and Ollie Pope (10) was castled by Trent Boult.