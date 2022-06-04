Spain on Thursday were denied a winning start by Portugal in the UEFA Nations League as Alvaro Morata’s first-half finish was canceled out by a late equalizer from Ricardo Horta.
Morata side-footed home at the end of a scintillating counterattack and while Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the second half for Portugal, it was another substitute who grabbed the equalizer, as Horta swept in with eight minutes left.
The SC Braga forward was making only his second appearance for Portugal, eight years after his first.
Photo: AFP
“I feel proud,” Horta said. “I deserve to be here and I wanted to show that.”
A 1-1 draw means neither of the two favorites in Group A2 claimed the early advantage, with games against Switzerland and the Czech Republic to come.
Spain play the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday, while Portugal are at home to Switzerland.
“We’ve had chances, we haven’t scored and they equalized. We have to keep working,” Morata said.
Both of these teams will be among those considered capable of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, but it was Spain’s youthful side that looked the more complete in a surprisingly feisty and energetic contest at the Benito Villamarin, coming on the back of another long and draining season.
Morata’s goal makes him Spain’s joint-seventh highest scorer, with 26 goals in 53 games, while Sergio Busquets made his 135th appearance for the national team, meaning he moves above Xavi Hernandez and sits behind only Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos on Spain’s all-time list.
However, it was the 17-year-old Gavi’s run and pass that made Morata’s goal and the Barcelona midfielder was arguably the outstanding player in the game, putting in another accomplished performance that impressed Luis Enrique.
“With Gavi I have the feeling he is still unknown in Spanish football,” Luis Enrique said. “Not only does he run and fight, defensively he’s fantastic, but offensively he is good as well. He can score, shoot with both feet. He’s unique.”
Spain reached the final of last year’s Nations League, beating European champions Italy in the semi-finals before losing to France, and they enjoyed a relatively smooth qualification for the World Cup after collecting 19 points from a possible 24 to top Group B.
In contrast, Portugal had to go through the playoffs to qualify, beating Turkey and North Macedonia to avoid an embarrassing exit, and doubts remain about Fernando Santos’ ability to find the right formula to accommodate his wealth of attacking options.
Spain took the lead in the 25th minute and it came from a Portugal attack, as Joao Cancelo’s attempted flick left the ball loose and Gavi raced to intercept.
The teenager drove past the halfway line and with options ahead of him, slipped the pass right, Morata letting it run for Pablo Sarabia outside him and continuing on into the penalty area.
Sarabia slid the ball across to give Morata a simple finish.
Carlos Soler should have made it two before halftime after a clever pass down the line sent Gavi clear and his pull-back found the arriving Soler, whose first shot was saved by Diogo Costa, before his second flew over the bar.
Portugal’s best chance came early in the second half when Andre Silva did well to free Rafael Leao on the left side of the penalty area, but Unai Simon denied the striker with his legs.
Spain were in sight of victory until Cancelo made amends for his earlier error in the 82nd minute, exchanging a neat one-two with Goncalo Guedes down the right before firing a cross into Horta, who was all alone and made no mistake.
Alba might still have won it for Spain late on, but he headed wide.
