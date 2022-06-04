The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday steamrollered the Queensland Reds in a marauding second half to secure a 37-15 win in Christchurch and sail into Super Rugby Pacific’s semi-finals.
Will Jordan, Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece and Tamaiti Williams scored the tries for the hosts as they continued their 23-year domination of the Reds at their South Island fortress.
“I think you’ve got to be happy to earn another week,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “We’ve got to be better, if we’re going to be really honest with ourselves. The finals, the intensity and physicality goes up a level and we saw it tonight. It’s just the effort and winning small moments. It’s not just the pretty moments that the cameras see.”
Photo: AFP
The win was soured by a serious injury to flanker Ethan Blackadder, who came off grimacing and clutching his wrist near the hour mark.
Scott Robertson’s side are chasing a sixth championship trophy in as many years, but were well off their best in an opening half laden with handling errors and botched lineouts.
They still managed to carve out a 16-8 lead at halftime, courtesy of Jordan’s 15th-minute try and complete dominance of the Reds’ scrum.
Beaten 28-15 by the Crusaders at the same venue the previous week, the Reds worked hard to drag themselves back into the game.
Suliasi Vunivalu crossed in the 25th minute and fellow Fijian winger Filipo Daugunu’s converted try after halftime saw the Reds claw back to 16-15, but flyhalf Lawson Creighton shanked a penalty that would have put Queensland in front and it proved a turning point.
The Crusaders’ forwards went to work, destroying the Reds’ scrum to win a penalty meters out from the goal-line, paving the way for the recalled Mo’unga to canter over in the 57th minute.
The try broke open the game and the Crusaders were soon 13 points ahead after Reece’s sparkling 65th-minute try.
Mo’unga was again instrumental in the Crusaders’ play as he flung a long, looping pass wide to Havili, who dished off to Reece and watched as the winger’s fancy footwork put him through a tiring Reds defense.
Williams, a late replacement for Finlay Brewis, capped the win with the hosts’ fourth try, diving over from the back of a ruck five minutes from the siren.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...