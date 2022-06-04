Taiwan’s Chang Wei-lun on Thursday said that he benefited from some family advice to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the International Series England at Slaley Hall golf course near Newcastle.
Chang carded a six-under 65 to finish clear of a six-strong group on 67 in the first Asian Tour event to be staged in England.
“My family gave me some advice before I flew here,” Chang said. “My grandfather is a professional golfer, and my uncle is a coach. They told me the first and third days are the most important. So, I was just trying to stay focused out there. They told me to just play consistently.”
The half a dozen leading the chasing pack were Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Tanapat Pichaikool and Kasidit Lepkurte, South Korea’s Kim Joo-hyung, and India’s Shiv Kapur and S.S.P. Chawrasia.
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, was lying five shots off the lead for the event, which serves as a qualifier for next week’s US$25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event, also in England.
McDowell and Dustin Johnson on Wednesday were dropped by their sponsor Royal Bank of Canada over their involvement in the breakaway series, which starts on Thursday next week, the same day as the RBC Canadian Open begins in Toronto.
That came after the PGA Tour threatened players joining the new Saudi Arabian-backed golf series would face disciplinary proceedings.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...