Taiwan’s Chang Wei-lun leads at English event

AFP, HEXHAM, England





Taiwan’s Chang Wei-lun on Thursday said that he benefited from some family advice to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the International Series England at Slaley Hall golf course near Newcastle.

Chang carded a six-under 65 to finish clear of a six-strong group on 67 in the first Asian Tour event to be staged in England.

“My family gave me some advice before I flew here,” Chang said. “My grandfather is a professional golfer, and my uncle is a coach. They told me the first and third days are the most important. So, I was just trying to stay focused out there. They told me to just play consistently.”

The half a dozen leading the chasing pack were Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Tanapat Pichaikool and Kasidit Lepkurte, South Korea’s Kim Joo-hyung, and India’s Shiv Kapur and S.S.P. Chawrasia.

Graeme McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, was lying five shots off the lead for the event, which serves as a qualifier for next week’s US$25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event, also in England.

McDowell and Dustin Johnson on Wednesday were dropped by their sponsor Royal Bank of Canada over their involvement in the breakaway series, which starts on Thursday next week, the same day as the RBC Canadian Open begins in Toronto.

That came after the PGA Tour threatened players joining the new Saudi Arabian-backed golf series would face disciplinary proceedings.