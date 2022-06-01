Liverpool demands apology for French minister’s remarks

Reuters





Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera after she said fans with fake tickets and the club’s handling of their supporters were responsible for the trouble that marred Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

The match at the Stade de France, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the grounds. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.

Oudea-Castera on Monday said that the initial problems were caused by Liverpool fans without valid tickets and accused the club of letting their supporters “out in the wild.”

A fan is held by a police officer and a steward inside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris as the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is delayed. Photo: Reuters

French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin added that there had been a “massive [ticket] fraud on an industrial scale.”

Werner hit back late on Monday in a letter to Oudea-Castera, describing her comments as “irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful” to the fans affected.

“The UEFA Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in world sport, and instead it devolved into one of the worst security collapses in recent memory,” Werner was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

“On behalf of all the fans who experienced this nightmare I demand an apology from you, and assurance that the French authorities and UEFA allow an independent and transparent investigation to proceed,” he said.

UEFA has commissioned an independent inquiry into the incident, while Oudea-Castera said they would produce a report within 10 days.