Hollie Davidson is to lead the first all-female team of referees to officiate a men’s Test when she takes charge of a match between Portugal and Italy next month, World Rugby said.
Scotland’s Davidson, who had already officiated a men’s Test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, is also to become the first female referee in a Test featuring one of the Six Nations sides.
Davidson is to be supported by assistant referees Sara Cox and Aurelie Groizeleau, as well as television match official Claire Hodnett, the sport’s governing body said.
“To be the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations team is a tremendous honor and an achievement I am proud of,” said Davidson, who is also to officiate a men’s Test between Canada and Belgium next month.
“I have been happy with my progress in the last couple of years and working as a full-time professional referee with Scottish Rugby has really helped that,” she said.
Davidson is to be part of an 18-strong team of officials, which includes 15 women, at the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a
STAR TURN: Game 5 was time for Klay Thompson to shine, leading the way with eight three-pointers for a record-setting fifth time in his playoff career Klay Thompson drained the three-pointers, Draymond Green anchored the defense and even chipped in on the offensive end for a change, while Stephen Curry capped off an Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance as the Golden State trio on Thursday put the Warriors in position for another title after advancing to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. “Like I’ve said over and over again, I’m going to keep saying it: No one has proven that they can move us off that spot,” Green said. “That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it