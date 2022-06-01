Davidson to lead first female team of refs in men’s Test

Reuters





Hollie Davidson is to lead the first all-female team of referees to officiate a men’s Test when she takes charge of a match between Portugal and Italy next month, World Rugby said.

Scotland’s Davidson, who had already officiated a men’s Test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, is also to become the first female referee in a Test featuring one of the Six Nations sides.

Davidson is to be supported by assistant referees Sara Cox and Aurelie Groizeleau, as well as television match official Claire Hodnett, the sport’s governing body said.

“To be the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations team is a tremendous honor and an achievement I am proud of,” said Davidson, who is also to officiate a men’s Test between Canada and Belgium next month.

“I have been happy with my progress in the last couple of years and working as a full-time professional referee with Scottish Rugby has really helped that,” she said.

Davidson is to be part of an 18-strong team of officials, which includes 15 women, at the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.