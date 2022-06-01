World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday crashed out of the French Open in the fourth round.
US Open champion Medvedev was beaten by 20th seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just 1 hour, 45 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Cilic is to face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.
“It’s one of the most beautiful matches of my career, it was fantastic from the first to the last point,” said Cilic, adding that he is playing his “best tennis in recent weeks.”
Medvedev had enjoyed his best run in Paris 12 months ago when he reached the quarter-finals.
He had not dropped a set at this year’s tournament, but was completely outplayed by the 33-year-old Cilic who broke serve five times.
Medvedev was unable to carve out a single break point as the Croatian got the better of the Russian for the first time in four meetings.
Rublev made the quarter-finals for the second time when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired with a left knee injury with the Russian 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead.
Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals when he shocked Tsitsipas. Just 19 and ranked No. 40, he swept to a memorable win on the back of 54 winners.
With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already in the quarter-finals, it is the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.
In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before securing victory when Tsitsipas hit long.
“I was very nervous, and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” said Rune, who won his maiden ATP title in Munich in the build-up to Paris.
“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here,” he said.
Tsitsipas said he would be ready for Rune when they meet again.
“I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better,” the 23-year-old said.
Rune next faces eighth-seeded Casper Ruud who became the first Norwegian man to reach the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a
STAR TURN: Game 5 was time for Klay Thompson to shine, leading the way with eight three-pointers for a record-setting fifth time in his playoff career Klay Thompson drained the three-pointers, Draymond Green anchored the defense and even chipped in on the offensive end for a change, while Stephen Curry capped off an Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance as the Golden State trio on Thursday put the Warriors in position for another title after advancing to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. “Like I’ve said over and over again, I’m going to keep saying it: No one has proven that they can move us off that spot,” Green said. “That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it