Medvedev, Tsitsipas crash in France

YOUNG BLOOD: Rune shocked Tsitsipas to join fellow 19-year-old Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. It is the first time in 28 years that two teens have gone this far in Paris

AFP, PARIS





World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday crashed out of the French Open in the fourth round.

US Open champion Medvedev was beaten by 20th seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just 1 hour, 45 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Marin Cilic returns to Daniil Medvedev in their French Open men’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Cilic is to face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.

“It’s one of the most beautiful matches of my career, it was fantastic from the first to the last point,” said Cilic, adding that he is playing his “best tennis in recent weeks.”

Medvedev had enjoyed his best run in Paris 12 months ago when he reached the quarter-finals.

He had not dropped a set at this year’s tournament, but was completely outplayed by the 33-year-old Cilic who broke serve five times.

Medvedev was unable to carve out a single break point as the Croatian got the better of the Russian for the first time in four meetings.

Rublev made the quarter-finals for the second time when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired with a left knee injury with the Russian 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead.

Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals when he shocked Tsitsipas. Just 19 and ranked No. 40, he swept to a memorable win on the back of 54 winners.

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already in the quarter-finals, it is the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.

In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before securing victory when Tsitsipas hit long.

“I was very nervous, and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” said Rune, who won his maiden ATP title in Munich in the build-up to Paris.

“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here,” he said.

Tsitsipas said he would be ready for Rune when they meet again.

“I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better,” the 23-year-old said.

Rune next faces eighth-seeded Casper Ruud who became the first Norwegian man to reach the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.