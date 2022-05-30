SOFTBALL
Taiwan team heads abroad
Taiwan’s national women’s team is to play in the Canada Cup International Softball Championship next month and the World Games in the US in July, after a nearly two-year wait for international competition. The current squad, formed in September 2020, has not yet competed overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is expected to leave on June 15 for Canada for its first international tournament, to be held from June 17-26 at Softball City in Surrey, British Columbia, before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, for training. The team would then compete in the World Games from July 7-17 in Birmingham, Alabama. The team is coached by Han Hsin-lin, who represented Taiwan at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Taiwan’s team, ranked world No. 6, finished fifth at the 2008 Beijing Games, and have won four silver medals at the Asian Games.
BASEBALL
Pham suspended for slap
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was on Saturday fined and suspended by the MLB for three games after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated. Pham on Saturday said that there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about Pham’s former team, the San Diego Padres. Pederson said after Friday night’s game that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in their fantasy league. Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him. “There was no argument. He kind of came up and said: ‘You remember from last year?’ and I said: ‘Fantasy football?’” Pederson said.
BOXING
Davis stops Romero in sixth
Gervonta Davis on Saturday regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title, stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round. Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up, but was wobbly the whole way and referee David Fields ended the fight. “The crazy thing is that I didn’t even throw it that hard. He just ran into it,” said Davis, who is 27-0 with 25 KOs.
HOCKEY
Finland, Canada advance
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Saturday had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the US 4-3 to set up their third straight world hockey championship final against Canada. Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada’s 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the other semi-final. Finland beat Canada in the 2019 final in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. “We know the building is going to be rocking and the Finns are playing for gold at home,” Cozens said. “But we need to try to have a strong start and not let [Finland] build momentum from their fans.” The Finns won their first Olympic title this year in Beijing. “It’s special,” defenseman Mikko Lehtonen said. “At the moment, it’s always one game. It’s a final. It doesn’t matter who you play, but in front of the home fans, it’s always special for us.”
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the