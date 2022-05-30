SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





SOFTBALL

Taiwan team heads abroad

Taiwan’s national women’s team is to play in the Canada Cup International Softball Championship next month and the World Games in the US in July, after a nearly two-year wait for international competition. The current squad, formed in September 2020, has not yet competed overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is expected to leave on June 15 for Canada for its first international tournament, to be held from June 17-26 at Softball City in Surrey, British Columbia, before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, for training. The team would then compete in the World Games from July 7-17 in Birmingham, Alabama. The team is coached by Han Hsin-lin, who represented Taiwan at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Taiwan’s team, ranked world No. 6, finished fifth at the 2008 Beijing Games, and have won four silver medals at the Asian Games.

BASEBALL

Pham suspended for slap

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was on Saturday fined and suspended by the MLB for three games after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated. Pham on Saturday said that there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about Pham’s former team, the San Diego Padres. Pederson said after Friday night’s game that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in their fantasy league. Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him. “There was no argument. He kind of came up and said: ‘You remember from last year?’ and I said: ‘Fantasy football?’” Pederson said.

BOXING

Davis stops Romero in sixth

Gervonta Davis on Saturday regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title, stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round. Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up, but was wobbly the whole way and referee David Fields ended the fight. “The crazy thing is that I didn’t even throw it that hard. He just ran into it,” said Davis, who is 27-0 with 25 KOs.

HOCKEY

Finland, Canada advance

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Saturday had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the US 4-3 to set up their third straight world hockey championship final against Canada. Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada’s 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the other semi-final. Finland beat Canada in the 2019 final in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. “We know the building is going to be rocking and the Finns are playing for gold at home,” Cozens said. “But we need to try to have a strong start and not let [Finland] build momentum from their fans.” The Finns won their first Olympic title this year in Beijing. “It’s special,” defenseman Mikko Lehtonen said. “At the moment, it’s always one game. It’s a final. It doesn’t matter who you play, but in front of the home fans, it’s always special for us.”