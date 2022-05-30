Legendary flat race jockey Lester Piggott, who rode a record nine Epsom Derby winners, has died aged 86, his son-in-law said yesterday.
Piggott was admitted to hospital in Switzerland last weekend.
“Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning,” his son-in-law Williams Haggas said.
Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in the sport’s history, and had been previously admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.
“The Long Fellow” as he was nicknamed — due to being unusually tall for a flat jockey — had lived near Geneva since 2012.
Piggott rode in a golden era for jockeys numbering Willie Carson, and the late duo of Pat Eddery and “Smokin Joe” Mercer.
Carson described Piggott as “an iconic figure in the racing industry.”
“He was magical on top of a horse,” Carson told the Racing Post.
“He had this confidence about him and didn’t care about what people were going to think about him — he just got on and did what he thought was the right thing on a horse and it normally was.”
“He had an empathy for the animal and knew what a horse was thinking. He knew what a horse wanted, be it tough, soft, holding up or using his stride, and he always seemed to get it right,” he added.
Statues of Piggott adorn nine racecourses in England, and just a week ago one was unveiled at Ireland’s premier racetrack, The Curragh. The 11-time British champion jockey rode 16 Irish classic winners at the track largely due to his partnership with trainer Vincent O’Brien.
The three-time Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winning jockey was once known as the housewives’ favorite when it came to picking an Epsom Derby horse to back.
His first Derby winner came when he was just 18 on Never Say Die in 1954 with his ninth and last Teenoso in 1983.
He retired from the saddle in 1985 to train.
That was brought to an abrupt halt by a conviction for tax fraud in 1987, for which he served a year in prison, and made a shock return after his release to what he knew best, riding.
He rode on for another four seasons with his most notable success when he memorably reunited with O’Brien to win the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Mile on Royal Academy at the age of 54 in 1990.
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the