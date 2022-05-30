Record-breaking Derby-winnning jockey Piggott dies

AFP, PARIS





Legendary flat race jockey Lester Piggott, who rode a record nine Epsom Derby winners, has died aged 86, his son-in-law said yesterday.

Piggott was admitted to hospital in Switzerland last weekend.

“Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning,” his son-in-law Williams Haggas said.

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in the sport’s history, and had been previously admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.

“The Long Fellow” as he was nicknamed — due to being unusually tall for a flat jockey — had lived near Geneva since 2012.

Piggott rode in a golden era for jockeys numbering Willie Carson, and the late duo of Pat Eddery and “Smokin Joe” Mercer.

Carson described Piggott as “an iconic figure in the racing industry.”

“He was magical on top of a horse,” Carson told the Racing Post.

“He had this confidence about him and didn’t care about what people were going to think about him — he just got on and did what he thought was the right thing on a horse and it normally was.”

“He had an empathy for the animal and knew what a horse was thinking. He knew what a horse wanted, be it tough, soft, holding up or using his stride, and he always seemed to get it right,” he added.

Statues of Piggott adorn nine racecourses in England, and just a week ago one was unveiled at Ireland’s premier racetrack, The Curragh. The 11-time British champion jockey rode 16 Irish classic winners at the track largely due to his partnership with trainer Vincent O’Brien.

The three-time Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winning jockey was once known as the housewives’ favorite when it came to picking an Epsom Derby horse to back.

His first Derby winner came when he was just 18 on Never Say Die in 1954 with his ninth and last Teenoso in 1983.

He retired from the saddle in 1985 to train.

That was brought to an abrupt halt by a conviction for tax fraud in 1987, for which he served a year in prison, and made a shock return after his release to what he knew best, riding.

He rode on for another four seasons with his most notable success when he memorably reunited with O’Brien to win the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Mile on Royal Academy at the age of 54 in 1990.