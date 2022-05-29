Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz roll into last-16

AFP, PARIS





Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Friday closed in on a blockbuster clash at the French Open as both reached the last-16, while 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the second week in Paris since 2006.

Reigning champion Djokovic and 13-time winner Nadal were on course to meet in the quarter-finals, with the Spaniard seeded outside the top four at Roland Garros for just the second time.

World No. 1 Djokovic strolled to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, while Nadal eased past Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their men’s singles match at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP

“I’m always very motivated when I get on the court, with the desire to produce my best level each time. It’s not always possible to do it, but today it was very good,” Djokovic said.

The 35-year-old Serb is aiming to become the oldest men’s singles champion in Paris in the Open era as he chases a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title.

Next up for Djokovic, who was also French Open champion in 2016, is a match-up with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the 15th seed.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their men’s singles match at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP

Nadal, who has won 21 majors, improved his record at Roland Garros to 108-3 after seeing off Van de Zandschulp, who was a quarter-finalist at last year’s US Open.

He has now reached at least the fourth round in 17 of 18 visits to Roland Garros, with the exception of 2016, when he withdrew in the third round with a wrist injury.

“Today has been a very good test and very positive test, because I was able to play my best match of the tournament so far, without any doubt,” Nadal said.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Sebastian Korda of the US in their men’s singles match at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP

The Spaniard had a break point for 5-0 in the third set, but Van de Zandschulp refused to roll over, winning four of the next five games before Nadal put away his second match point, having saved a break point in between the two.

“You always feel a little bit the nerves to finish the match, so I’m happy to be through in straight sets,” said Nadal, who faces Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the last-eight.

In a twist to that clash, Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of the Spaniard, is now working with Auger-Aliassime.

Alcaraz gained revenge against the only man to beat him on clay this year, defeating US 27th seed Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the evening session.

The Spanish teenage star is the youngest man in the Roland Garros fourth round since Djokovic 16 years ago.

“I’m trying to have fun out there. I just enjoy every single second. I love playing tennis,” said Alcaraz, who saved a match point against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the previous round.

He has won 20 of 21 matches on clay this season and next faces 21st seed Karen Khachanov.

The Russian knocked out Cameron Norrie in four sets as the 10th-seeded Briton became the highest-ranked player to fall.

Alexander Zverev, the third seed and semi-finalist last year, ended the run of American Brandon Nakashima, winning 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

The German Olympic champion, who also saved a match point in round two, next takes on Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the 131st-ranked Spaniard who downed John Isner in five sets.

In the women’s singles, Amanda Anisimova, the 27th seed and a 2019 semi-finalist, advanced to the last-16 as injury-plagued Karolina Muchova retired down 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 3-0 after falling and twisting her ankle midway through the second set.

Last year’s US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, while Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Coco Gauff made the last-16 with a straight-sets win over Kaia Kanepi.

Sloane Stephens, runner-up in 2018, ended the run of French teenager Diane Parry in straight sets, while Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann overcame two-time former Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/5).

In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Sam Stosur of Australia won their second-round match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

They face Belgian duo Maryna Zanevska and Kimberley Zimmermann today.

In the mixed doubles yesterday, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and partner Ben McLachlan of Japan lost 6-4, 7-5 to Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the US.

Additional reporting by staff writer