CRICKET
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh
Asitha Fernando yesterday finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test to win the series 1-0. The visitors bowled Bangladesh out for 169 in their second innings, with the 24-year-old playing a starring role at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Oshada Fernando then hit an unbeaten 21 to ease Sri Lanka to a devastating win. Play had resumed on the fifth and final day with the hosts at a precarious 34-4 and Sri Lanka increased the pressure when Kasun Rajitha bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 in the eighth over. Shakib Al Hasan (58) and Liton Das (52) held on through the first session with a mix of caution and aggression. However, Asitha claimed both scalps soon after the lunch break, claiming four of the final five wickets after dispatching openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal the previous day. Sri Lanka made 506 runs in the first innings after bowling out Bangladesh for 365.
ICE HOCKEY
Oilers eliminate Flames
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Thursday dominated the first NHL playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 night in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to advance to the Western Conference finals. McDavid, Edmonton’s captain, scored his seventh goal of the post-season, beating Jacob Markstrom in overtime off a pass from Draisaitl to send the Oilers spilling over the bench in celebration. “Hard to put into words what that one meant to me,” McDavid said. “The guys did a great job of hanging in there all night. Definitely wasn’t our best effort, but we stuck in there. Got great performances from a bunch of different guys.” Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, while Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 32 saves. The Oilers are to play either the Colorado Avalanche or the St Louis Blues in their first conference final appearance since 2006. Colorado lead that series 3-2. In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.
RUGBY UNION
Crusaders defeat Reds
The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday downed the Queensland Reds 28-15 in Super Rugby Pacific to give them second place going into the post-season. The result at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch means the same two teams are to meet in the quarter-finals next week.
BASKETBALL
Taiwan, China to clash
Taiwan, Japan and China are to play Asian qualifying matches for next year’s World Cup in Australia starting late next month, Basketball Australia said yesterday as it announced the schedule for the series at John Cain Arena in Melbourne. Australia are to play China on June 30 to open the Group B tournament, which has already completed 12 games. Taiwan are to play their cross-strait rivals on July 1 and 4, with a game against Japan on July 3. Australia, who have already guaranteed a spot in the second round, have a 3-0 record, while Japan are 1-3, China are 2-0 and Taiwan have no wins from three games.
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the