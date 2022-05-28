SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh

Asitha Fernando yesterday finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test to win the series 1-0. The visitors bowled Bangladesh out for 169 in their second innings, with the 24-year-old playing a starring role at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Oshada Fernando then hit an unbeaten 21 to ease Sri Lanka to a devastating win. Play had resumed on the fifth and final day with the hosts at a precarious 34-4 and Sri Lanka increased the pressure when Kasun Rajitha bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 in the eighth over. Shakib Al Hasan (58) and Liton Das (52) held on through the first session with a mix of caution and aggression. However, Asitha claimed both scalps soon after the lunch break, claiming four of the final five wickets after dispatching openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal the previous day. Sri Lanka made 506 runs in the first innings after bowling out Bangladesh for 365.

ICE HOCKEY

Oilers eliminate Flames

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Thursday dominated the first NHL playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 night in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to advance to the Western Conference finals. McDavid, Edmonton’s captain, scored his seventh goal of the post-season, beating Jacob Markstrom in overtime off a pass from Draisaitl to send the Oilers spilling over the bench in celebration. “Hard to put into words what that one meant to me,” McDavid said. “The guys did a great job of hanging in there all night. Definitely wasn’t our best effort, but we stuck in there. Got great performances from a bunch of different guys.” Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, while Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 32 saves. The Oilers are to play either the Colorado Avalanche or the St Louis Blues in their first conference final appearance since 2006. Colorado lead that series 3-2. In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.

RUGBY UNION

Crusaders defeat Reds

The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday downed the Queensland Reds 28-15 in Super Rugby Pacific to give them second place going into the post-season. The result at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch means the same two teams are to meet in the quarter-finals next week.

BASKETBALL

Taiwan, China to clash

Taiwan, Japan and China are to play Asian qualifying matches for next year’s World Cup in Australia starting late next month, Basketball Australia said yesterday as it announced the schedule for the series at John Cain Arena in Melbourne. Australia are to play China on June 30 to open the Group B tournament, which has already completed 12 games. Taiwan are to play their cross-strait rivals on July 1 and 4, with a game against Japan on July 3. Australia, who have already guaranteed a spot in the second round, have a 3-0 record, while Japan are 1-3, China are 2-0 and Taiwan have no wins from three games.