NFL
Kaepernick joins workout
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick attended workouts with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, a source with the NFL Players Association said. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting against racial injustice by kneeling during the US national anthem before games while he was with the San Francisco 49ers, prompting national debate. He went unsigned as a free agent in 2017 and filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners, saying that he was being retaliated against for his activism. In 2019, the two sides settled. Wednesday’s workouts were the first the 34-year-old had joined with an individual team since he last took the field.
WNBA
Griner’s wife breaks silence
The wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner has urged US President Joe Biden to help get the two-time Olympic gold medalist out of Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges and she faces up to 10 years in prison. Cherelle Griner, speaking out publicly about her wife’s detention for the first time, called on Biden to do all he can to bring Brittney Griner home. “I just keep hearing that he has the power. She’s a political pawn,” Cherelle Griner said in an interview that aired on the ABC News Good Morning America program on Wednesday. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”
NHL
Blues beat Avalanche 5-4
Tyler Bozak and the St Louis Blues on Wednesday experienced just about every emotion imaginable over the course of a win-or-season-ends game in which they fell behind by three goals. Ultimately, they landed on this improbable emotion — elation. Bozak scored 3 minuets, 38 seconds into overtime and the Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals, overcoming a pair of deficits in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Bozak, a fourth-line center, unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper, capping a remarkable comeback for St Louis. “It was an amazing hockey game,” Bozak said. “I’m sure everyone that was watching thought the same thing.”
WORLD CUP
Scotland forbid sentiment
Andrew Robertson on Wednesday urged Scotland to put sentiment aside when they face Ukraine in next week’s FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final. Scotland host war-torn Ukraine in a semi-final rescheduled from March after Russia’s invasion began in February. Ukraine are certain to earn the support of fans around the world in their first competitive match since the war started. However, Scotland captain Robertson knows his team cannot allow sympathy on a human level to extend into the match itself in Glasgow. “For us as players and the manager, it’s bizarre with the situation around it,” Robertson told BBC Sport. “Probably everyone in the world wants Ukraine to win. If it was any other country, I would probably want them to win, but unfortunately they’re playing against my country and we have to stand in their way.”
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the