SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





NFL

Kaepernick joins workout

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick attended workouts with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, a source with the NFL Players Association said. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting against racial injustice by kneeling during the US national anthem before games while he was with the San Francisco 49ers, prompting national debate. He went unsigned as a free agent in 2017 and filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners, saying that he was being retaliated against for his activism. In 2019, the two sides settled. Wednesday’s workouts were the first the 34-year-old had joined with an individual team since he last took the field.

WNBA

Griner’s wife breaks silence

The wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner has urged US President Joe Biden to help get the two-time Olympic gold medalist out of Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges and she faces up to 10 years in prison. Cherelle Griner, speaking out publicly about her wife’s detention for the first time, called on Biden to do all he can to bring Brittney Griner home. “I just keep hearing that he has the power. She’s a political pawn,” Cherelle Griner said in an interview that aired on the ABC News Good Morning America program on Wednesday. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”

NHL

Blues beat Avalanche 5-4

Tyler Bozak and the St Louis Blues on Wednesday experienced just about every emotion imaginable over the course of a win-or-season-ends game in which they fell behind by three goals. Ultimately, they landed on this improbable emotion — elation. Bozak scored 3 minuets, 38 seconds into overtime and the Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals, overcoming a pair of deficits in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Bozak, a fourth-line center, unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper, capping a remarkable comeback for St Louis. “It was an amazing hockey game,” Bozak said. “I’m sure everyone that was watching thought the same thing.”

WORLD CUP

Scotland forbid sentiment

Andrew Robertson on Wednesday urged Scotland to put sentiment aside when they face Ukraine in next week’s FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final. Scotland host war-torn Ukraine in a semi-final rescheduled from March after Russia’s invasion began in February. Ukraine are certain to earn the support of fans around the world in their first competitive match since the war started. However, Scotland captain Robertson knows his team cannot allow sympathy on a human level to extend into the match itself in Glasgow. “For us as players and the manager, it’s bizarre with the situation around it,” Robertson told BBC Sport. “Probably everyone in the world wants Ukraine to win. If it was any other country, I would probably want them to win, but unfortunately they’re playing against my country and we have to stand in their way.”