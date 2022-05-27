Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider Simon Yates on Wednesday dropped out of the Giro d’Italia due to a knee problem, as Team Bahrain Victorious rider Santiago Buitrago went on to win on stage 17, a 165km ride from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone.
After an almighty battle further back, Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Richard Carapaz came home in fifth to retain the pink jersey, crossing the line at the same time as Australian Jai Hindley, who stayed second in the general classification.
Yates, one of the prerace favorites for the pink jersey and so far winner of two stages, abandoned the Giro altogether, lying 21st in the general classification — more than half an hour behind Carapaz before Wednesday’s rainy stage.
Photo: AP
“Yates’ fall on Mount Etna [last week] and subsequent knee problem weighed on the rider for all of the following stages of the Giro d’Italia,” Team BikeExchange-Jayco doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said. “Despite daily therapy and Simon’s tenacity, which resulted in a second-stage win, the knee pain grew worse and worse, eventually leading to the decision for his retirement from the race.”
As Yates dropped out of the running, Dutch pairing Mathieu van der Poel and Gijs Leemreize led the way by a comfortable margin in tough conditions going into the final ascent up Monterovere, before Leemreize pulled clear on the descent.
Colombian Buitrago, who had crashed earlier in the stage, then stormed ahead of the first group of chasers, in front of the peloton, and then breezed past Leemreize to take the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career by 35 seconds.
Carapaz leads the way in the general classification after his impressive effort to lead the peloton home, three seconds ahead of Hindley, with the top two gaining seconds on Mikel Landa in third.
