Celtics beat Heat to brink of Finals

AFP, MIAMI





Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 25 points, while Jayson Tatum added 22 as the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the NBA Finals by defeating the Miami Heat 93-80.

Tatum also contributed 12 rebounds and nine assists as the visiting Celtics took a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series, which continues in Boston today.

“We can’t think it’s over with,” Tatum said. “We have to go home like we’re down 3-2, with that sense of urgency... It’s far from over.”

The Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent, left, defends against Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals series at the FTX Arena in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The Celtics, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit to eliminate defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, are one victory from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have not captured the NBA crown since 2008, when they beat the Lakers.

“This is a great opportunity,” Brown said. “We have an opportunity to do something special.”

The Celtics improved to 6-2 on the road in this year’s playoffs.

A physical, defensive-minded contest was decided late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, when the Celtics went on a 24-2 run, Brown scoring 13 in the spurt and Tatum adding seven.

“We just got it going offensively,” Brown said. “We stopped turning the ball over. We cleaned it up, made more shots and got settled in.”

The Celtics dominated the third quarter, outscoring Miami 32-16 and closing the period with a 10-0 run for the largest lead to that point at 69-58 entering the fourth quarter.

For the game, Brown hit 10 of 19 from the floor, and five of nine from three-point range.

Miami went four for 22 shooting from the floor in the third quarter.

“As poorly as we played offensively, we were able to compete defensively and keep them to under 100,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Boston then opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run to seize command at 83-60 and the Celtics held off Miami from there, an emphatic slam dunk by Brown serving notice that the visitors would not be letting the Heat do anything dramatic in the final minutes.

“We played great defense in the first half. We played great defense in the second half,” Brown said. “Once we started shooting the ball straight, I knew we’d have a good half.”

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 18 points, but the Heat shot only 30 of 94 from the floor and seven of 45 from three-point range.

“We wear teams out defensively and make it hard on them mentally and physically,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “If we do that we’re in good shape.”