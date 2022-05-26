SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

BBC sorry for Man U blunder

The BBC has apologized to viewers after the headline “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on its ticker during a television news broadcast on Tuesday. The headline appeared on the bottom of the screen during a report on the French Open tennis championship. TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan, who works for the BBC, noticed the gaffe and posted a clip on Twitter, which immediately went viral. BBC presenter Annita McVeigh later issued the apology on air and explained that the headline was written when someone was learning how to use the ticker. “I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it,” she said. “Let me just explain what was happening: Behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker. So they were just writing random things, not in earnest, and that comment appeared.”

SOCCER

Zlatan’s nose auctioned

Angry Swedish soccer fans are auctioning replicas of the sawn-off nose of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue to protest the commercialization of the sport and what they perceive as the star’s betrayal. Bids on eBay reached US$610 on Tuesday. A life-size bronze statue of the Swedish superstar, erected in his hometown of Malmo in 2019, has been the target of numerous attacks since he invested in Stockholm-based Hammarby Fotboll in November 2019, angering supporters of Malmo FF, the club where he began his professional career. The statue’s nose was sawn off in December 2019, with the feet going the following month. The three replicas of the original nose — which is still missing — had been put up for auction, “because choosing money over love can cost you dearly,” Malmo FF fans wrote on the specially created Web site www.vararnasan.se, Swedish for “where is the nose.” “Football ... has increasingly turned into a hyper-commercialized mass industry, where fans are seen as consumers and players and clubs are treated like merchandise,” they wrote. They said they would use the auction profits to combat “modern and commercial football and promote a sport where the focus is on love for the clubs and the game.”

CRICKET

Miller takes Titans to final

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday hailed “match-winner” David Miller after the South African batsman led newcomers Gujarat Titans to the IPL final with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between Pandya (40) and Miller (68) to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata. With 16 needed off the final over, the left-handed Miller smashed each of Prasidh Krishna’s first three balls for six to bring the house down at a full capacity Eden Gardens in the first qualifier. Known as “Killer” Miller for his big hitting, the left-handed batsman smashed three fours and five sixes in his 38-ball knock. “A lot of people counted David Miller out, but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we brought him in the auction,” Pandya said. “What he did today, we always expected him to do that.” Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept Rajasthan to 188-6 despite Jos Buttler’s 56-ball 89.