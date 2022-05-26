The British government yesterday announced that it had given the green light to US businessman Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of Chelsea soccer club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries said she had issued a license permitting the deal late on Tuesday, shortly after gaining approval from the English Premier League.
“We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals,” Dorries wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AP
“Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner,” she said.
A consortium led by Boehly, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, had already agreed a record ￡4.25 billion (US$5.3 billion) deal to buy the Premier League club from Abramovich on May 7.
The league said its approval hinged on the government sale license “and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”
Officials wanted everything completed on Tuesday so that Chelsea could meet all registration deadlines for next season’s competitions.
Abramovich put Chelsea on the market in early March, just before he was sanctioned by Britain following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Completing the purchase has been a lengthy process due to government concerns over the potential for Abramovich to profit from the sale.
The total value of the deal smashes the previous record for the sale of a sports team — US$2.4 billion for the New York Mets baseball franchise in 2020.
