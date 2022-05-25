Two-time defending champions Ukraine aim to make their compatriots proud at this week’s Nations Cup, the world cup of match poker, Ukraine Sport Poker Federation president Sergey Eifimenko said in an interview.
“The war in Ukraine affects everything, including the team,” Eifimenko said.
The 14-team Nations Cup takes place until Friday in Gevgelija, North Macedonia.
Eifimenko said the war prevented him from picking his first-choice team, with “key players” unable to leave Ukraine.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to present our main team at this Cup, as men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave the country ... and these are the key players of the national team,” he said.
“Of course, it’s hard morally to play poker, knowing that at this time bombs are falling on peaceful cities on your land and innocent people and children are dying,” he said. “I believe that the main task of the team at this Cup is not victory, but a worthy representation of Ukraine at the Nations Cup.”
Eifimenko said that the eight-member squad taking part this year, which under the competition rules must contain at least one woman, are all living outside Ukraine, but could be called up to serve in the war at any time.
“Among the members of the team there is Vasily Dobrodsky, a veteran of the war in the Donbas,” Eifimenko said. “All the guys at one time got on the military register and are waiting for mobilization.”
“Unfortunately, there was no opportunity to hold training camps to prepare for the Cup, only online consultations,” he added.
Ukraine’s emergence as a poker powerhouse has been rapid. Club poker only began in the country in 2006 and Ukraine won its first Nations Cup title in Dublin in 2019.
“At that time, the team included the champions of Ukraine of the past years, as well as prize winners of international tournaments. These were not randomly picked people,” Eifimenko said.
Despite the players’ minds being on the traumatic events back home, Eifimenko said that he and his squad were emboldened by Ukraine’s stunning success in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month.
“I hope that this time we will represent Ukraine in the international arena as well as the Eurovision winners did,” he said.
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the