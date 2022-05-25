Ukraine’s poker aces to defend title at Nations Cup

AFP, PARIS





Two-time defending champions Ukraine aim to make their compatriots proud at this week’s Nations Cup, the world cup of match poker, Ukraine Sport Poker Federation president Sergey Eifimenko said in an interview.

“The war in Ukraine affects everything, including the team,” Eifimenko said.

The 14-team Nations Cup takes place until Friday in Gevgelija, North Macedonia.

Eifimenko said the war prevented him from picking his first-choice team, with “key players” unable to leave Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to present our main team at this Cup, as men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave the country ... and these are the key players of the national team,” he said.

“Of course, it’s hard morally to play poker, knowing that at this time bombs are falling on peaceful cities on your land and innocent people and children are dying,” he said. “I believe that the main task of the team at this Cup is not victory, but a worthy representation of Ukraine at the Nations Cup.”

Eifimenko said that the eight-member squad taking part this year, which under the competition rules must contain at least one woman, are all living outside Ukraine, but could be called up to serve in the war at any time.

“Among the members of the team there is Vasily Dobrodsky, a veteran of the war in the Donbas,” Eifimenko said. “All the guys at one time got on the military register and are waiting for mobilization.”

“Unfortunately, there was no opportunity to hold training camps to prepare for the Cup, only online consultations,” he added.

Ukraine’s emergence as a poker powerhouse has been rapid. Club poker only began in the country in 2006 and Ukraine won its first Nations Cup title in Dublin in 2019.

“At that time, the team included the champions of Ukraine of the past years, as well as prize winners of international tournaments. These were not randomly picked people,” Eifimenko said.

Despite the players’ minds being on the traumatic events back home, Eifimenko said that he and his squad were emboldened by Ukraine’s stunning success in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month.

“I hope that this time we will represent Ukraine in the international arena as well as the Eurovision winners did,” he said.