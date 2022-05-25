Cardinals win on Goldschmidt slam

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri





Paul Goldschmidt on Monday hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting the Saint Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I was just trying to make sure I could put something in play,” Goldschmidt said. “I was able to get enough of it to get it out of there.”

Saint Louis native David Phelps (0-1) began the 10th and a wild pitch sent pinch-runner Lars Nootbaar — who was on second as the automatic runner — to third.

The Saint Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, center, hits a walk-off grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at Busch Stadium on Monday. Photo: AFP

After striking out two, Phelps walked Tommy Edman.

Ryan Borucki, the sixth Toronto pitcher, came in and walked pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa.

Goldschmidt struck out three times and hit into a double play in his previous four at-bats.

“You don’t have any other choice,” Goldschmidt said. “I had five outs in four at-bats. That’s not what you want to do. I was preparing for the at-bat. It was pretty cool.”

Goldschmidt sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh homer, extending his hitting streak to 15 games.

“To start the game the way he did and then to stay locked in enough to take that at-bat and win that game is impressive,” Saint Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “What’s cool about today is he strikes out several times and he’s still in the dugout upbeat, smiling and having fun. That’s a player that’s confident in what he’s able to do. That was fun to watch today.”

However, it was not as much fun for the Blue Jays.

“I know they’re going to get hot,” Blues Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “We’re just not swinging the bats right now. We had a chance. We just didn’t come up with the big hits again.”

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Dodgers 10, Nationals 1

‧ Cubs 7, Reds 4

‧ Pirates 2, Rockies 1

‧ Orioles 6, Yankees 4

‧ Twins 5, Tigers 4

‧ Mariners 7, Athletics 6

‧ Mets 13, Giants 3

‧ Phillies 7, Braves 3

‧ Padres 3, Brewers 2

‧ Guardians 6, Astros 1

‧ Diamondbacks 9, Royals 5