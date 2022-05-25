Paul Goldschmidt on Monday hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting the Saint Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I was just trying to make sure I could put something in play,” Goldschmidt said. “I was able to get enough of it to get it out of there.”
Saint Louis native David Phelps (0-1) began the 10th and a wild pitch sent pinch-runner Lars Nootbaar — who was on second as the automatic runner — to third.
Photo: AFP
After striking out two, Phelps walked Tommy Edman.
Ryan Borucki, the sixth Toronto pitcher, came in and walked pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa.
Goldschmidt struck out three times and hit into a double play in his previous four at-bats.
“You don’t have any other choice,” Goldschmidt said. “I had five outs in four at-bats. That’s not what you want to do. I was preparing for the at-bat. It was pretty cool.”
Goldschmidt sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh homer, extending his hitting streak to 15 games.
“To start the game the way he did and then to stay locked in enough to take that at-bat and win that game is impressive,” Saint Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “What’s cool about today is he strikes out several times and he’s still in the dugout upbeat, smiling and having fun. That’s a player that’s confident in what he’s able to do. That was fun to watch today.”
However, it was not as much fun for the Blue Jays.
“I know they’re going to get hot,” Blues Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “We’re just not swinging the bats right now. We had a chance. We just didn’t come up with the big hits again.”
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ Dodgers 10, Nationals 1
‧ Cubs 7, Reds 4
‧ Pirates 2, Rockies 1
‧ Orioles 6, Yankees 4
‧ Twins 5, Tigers 4
‧ Mariners 7, Athletics 6
‧ Mets 13, Giants 3
‧ Phillies 7, Braves 3
‧ Padres 3, Brewers 2
‧ Guardians 6, Astros 1
‧ Diamondbacks 9, Royals 5
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the