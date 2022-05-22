BASKETBALL
Brickman sets assist record
Kaohsiung Aquas point guard Jason Brickman on Friday set another T1 League assist record, after he dished out 21 dimes in a 124-107 away victory over the Taipei-based Taiwan Beer Herobears on the last day of the league’s regular season. The 30-year-old Filipino American broke his own previous mark of 19 assists set on March 27. Also on Friday, the Taichung Wagor Suns edged the Taoyuan Leopards 127-125 in an overtime game at Taoyuan Arena. The Suns are to enter the semi-finals as the second seeds behind the Aquas and ahead of the New Taipei CTBC DEA. The Herobears and the Leopards are to compete in a play-in series, which starts today, for the last spot in the semi-finals, which start on Tuesday.
CHESS
Indian teen stuns Carlsen
Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Friday stunned world champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time this year as he claimed victory over the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. The 16-year-old, who also won their duel at the Airthings Masters in February, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Carlsen in the closing stages to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages. Praggnanandhaa this week said he was in the middle of his school exams, but did not want to miss the opportunity of testing himself against a stellar field. The prodigy from Chennai is having a strong season after winning the Reykjavik Open last month and finishing third at the La Roda Open.
ATHLETICS
Ban protects athletes: Bach
Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sports because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Friday. Most sports bodies have followed the IOC guidance given on Feb. 28 — four days after Russia began its invasion — by taking teams and athletes out of their international competitions. “Let me emphasize again that these are protective measures, not sanctions. Measures to protect the integrity of competitions,” Bach told IOC members in an online meeting. “The safety of the Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials could not be guaranteed because of the deep anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian feelings in so many countries following the invasion.” Sanctions should apply only to “those responsible for something,” Bach added.
GOLF
Wise hit by errant tee shot
American Aaron Wise on Friday escaped serious injury after he was struck by a wayward tee shot from Cameron Smith during the second round of the PGA Championships at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wise, ranked world No. 91, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second. “I was walking down seven, surprised my ball was in the fairway, and then next thing you know, I mean there’s a little bit of ringing in my head,” Wise said. ESPN anchor Sage Steele was on Thursday struck in the face by Jon Rahm’s tee shot and needed medical attention during the opening round of the tournament.
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
IN THE HUNT: With the FA Cup win and a League Cup victory in February, Liverpool are in the running to be the first English team to win all four major trophies in a season Juergen Klopp on Saturday hailed his “mentality monsters,” as Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea kept the quadruple chasers’ history bid alive. Klopp’s side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium as Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikely hero with the decisive kick, after Alisson Becker kept out Mason Mount’s effort. A hard-fought final had finished a 0-0 draw after extra-time, setting the stage for a nerve-jangling shoot-out that featured misses by Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, whose shot was saved by Edouard Mendy when he had a chance