SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Brickman sets assist record

Kaohsiung Aquas point guard Jason Brickman on Friday set another T1 League assist record, after he dished out 21 dimes in a 124-107 away victory over the Taipei-based Taiwan Beer Herobears on the last day of the league’s regular season. The 30-year-old Filipino American broke his own previous mark of 19 assists set on March 27. Also on Friday, the Taichung Wagor Suns edged the Taoyuan Leopards 127-125 in an overtime game at Taoyuan Arena. The Suns are to enter the semi-finals as the second seeds behind the Aquas and ahead of the New Taipei CTBC DEA. The Herobears and the Leopards are to compete in a play-in series, which starts today, for the last spot in the semi-finals, which start on Tuesday.

CHESS

Indian teen stuns Carlsen

Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Friday stunned world champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time this year as he claimed victory over the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. The 16-year-old, who also won their duel at the Airthings Masters in February, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Carlsen in the closing stages to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages. Praggnanandhaa this week said he was in the middle of his school exams, but did not want to miss the opportunity of testing himself against a stellar field. The prodigy from Chennai is having a strong season after winning the Reykjavik Open last month and finishing third at the La Roda Open.

ATHLETICS

Ban protects athletes: Bach

Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sports because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Friday. Most sports bodies have followed the IOC guidance given on Feb. 28 — four days after Russia began its invasion — by taking teams and athletes out of their international competitions. “Let me emphasize again that these are protective measures, not sanctions. Measures to protect the integrity of competitions,” Bach told IOC members in an online meeting. “The safety of the Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials could not be guaranteed because of the deep anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian feelings in so many countries following the invasion.” Sanctions should apply only to “those responsible for something,” Bach added.

GOLF

Wise hit by errant tee shot

American Aaron Wise on Friday escaped serious injury after he was struck by a wayward tee shot from Cameron Smith during the second round of the PGA Championships at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wise, ranked world No. 91, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second. “I was walking down seven, surprised my ball was in the fairway, and then next thing you know, I mean there’s a little bit of ringing in my head,” Wise said. ESPN anchor Sage Steele was on Thursday struck in the face by Jon Rahm’s tee shot and needed medical attention during the opening round of the tournament.