ICE HOCKEY
Hurricanes defeat Rangers
Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin in overtime on Wednesday to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 and take Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series. The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes after they trailed for most of the night. In Calgary, Alberta, Matthew Tkachuk had his first career playoff hat-trick as the home-town Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 in Game 1 of their series.
RUGBY UNION
Barrett seeks tackling help
All Blacks lock Scott Barrett said he consulted with sports psychologists to help him get to the bottom of his tackling problems while serving a three-week ban in Super Rugby Pacific. The Canterbury Crusaders captain returned to action in last week’s win against the ACT Brumbies following his suspension for a dangerous tackle on Auckland Blues prop Alex Hodgman. Barrett said that his confidence had taken a knock after the incident. He spent time with All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka and sports psychologist Ceri Evans, while working with Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison on technique. “I’ve sorted a few of my own things out, with tackle technique, building confidence back up ... with something like that you can internalize it, over-analyze things, which I naturally can do,” Barrett told New Zealand media in Christchurch. “Gilbert Enoka and Ceri Evans reached out and I leaned on them, naturally. They broke down the issue itself, helped step out any processes, so I don’t fall into the foul-play trap in future.”
BASEBALL
Serven foul goes to mother
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven on Wednesday fouled off the first pitch in his very first MLB at-bat, right in the direction of his family sitting behind home plate at Coors Field — and his mother ended up with the ball. “It’s pretty funny that she got the first ball that I fouled off in the big leagues, but the story out there, I don’t know if I’m believing it,” Serven said. His mother did not catch the ball. It landed in the area they were sitting in and a fan nearby scooped it up instead of the Serven family. The fan then handed the ball to Serven’s parents, Laura and Jim. A Rockies communications employee gave the fan a ball autographed by infielder Brendan Rodgers to complete the deal. “It’s pretty cool,” Serven said. The Rockies rookie grounded to second and went zero for two in his debut before being pinch-hit for in the eighth as the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3. “Today when I was catching [Rockies starter Kyle] Freeland in the bullpen, I was like: ‘This is real. I’m going to play in a big-league game.’” And now his parents have a nifty souvenir. In other games on Wednesday, the Rays beat the Tigers 6-1, the Brewers won against the Braves 7-6, the Athletics were overwhelmed 14-4 by the Twins, the Dodgers edged the Diamondbacks 5-3, the Red Sox beat the Astros 5-1 and the Marlins lost to the Nationals 5-4. Elsewhere, the Phillies blanked the Padres 3-0, the Orioles went down 3-2 to the Yankees, the Blue Jays lost 5-1 against the Mariners, the Mets beat the Cardinals 11-4, the Cubs lost 3-2 to the Pirates, the Rangers beat the Angels 6-5 and the Royals downed the White Sox 6-2.
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
