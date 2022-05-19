ICE HOCKEY
Avalanche win Game 1
Josh Manson scored in overtime on Tuesday as the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference NHL playoff series. Ryan O’Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St Louis. In Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.
WRESTLING
Punch earns life ban
A wrestler has been banned for life after punching a referee as tempers flared in a sweltering New Delhi arena with no air-conditioning during a heat wave. Satender Malik was sweating it out in the under-125kg class during trials on Tuesday for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when the referee ruled in favour of his opponent. Malik stormed across the mat, shouted expletives at referee Jagbir Singh and punched him in the face. “Never before has such a thing happened,” Vinod Tomar, an official with the Wrestling Federation of India, told reporters. “He not only hit the referee, but also threatened to kill him. A police complaint has been made and we have banned him for life.”
CRICKET
Anderson, Broad recalled
England yesterday recalled bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the opening two matches of a three-Test series against New Zealand next month. The pacemen were left out of the squad for the recent tour of the Caribbean, but were named in a 13-man squad as England prepare for the first match of Ben Stokes’ reign as England captain at Lord’s, starting on June 2. Meanwhile, Australian Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side in a four-year deal.
GYMNASTICS
Russian gets one-year ban
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak had taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March. Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said.
CYCLING
Cork ends Girmay’s tour
Biniam Girmay’s Giro d’Italia has been cut short after an eye injury sustained during the celebrations of a stage win forced the Eritrean rider to pull out of the race, his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team said yesterday. The 22-year-old won Tuesday’s Stage 10. While on the podium, Girmay placed a bottle of prosecco on the floor as he attempted to open it and was hit by its cork in his left eye. He was taken to a hospital in the Italian town of Jesi for a medical examination following the incident. “Medical examinations revealed a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye of Biniam Girmay,” team doctor Piet Daneels said in a statement. “His injury is evolving in the right direction and will be followed up by a medical team in the next days. In order to minimize the risk of expansion of the haemorrhage and the intraocular pressure, it is strongly recommended to avoid physical activity.”
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a