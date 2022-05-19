SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

Avalanche win Game 1

Josh Manson scored in overtime on Tuesday as the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference NHL playoff series. Ryan O’Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St Louis. In Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

WRESTLING

Punch earns life ban

A wrestler has been banned for life after punching a referee as tempers flared in a sweltering New Delhi arena with no air-conditioning during a heat wave. Satender Malik was sweating it out in the under-125kg class during trials on Tuesday for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when the referee ruled in favour of his opponent. Malik stormed across the mat, shouted expletives at referee Jagbir Singh and punched him in the face. “Never before has such a thing happened,” Vinod Tomar, an official with the Wrestling Federation of India, told reporters. “He not only hit the referee, but also threatened to kill him. A police complaint has been made and we have banned him for life.”

CRICKET

Anderson, Broad recalled

England yesterday recalled bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the opening two matches of a three-Test series against New Zealand next month. The pacemen were left out of the squad for the recent tour of the Caribbean, but were named in a 13-man squad as England prepare for the first match of Ben Stokes’ reign as England captain at Lord’s, starting on June 2. Meanwhile, Australian Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side in a four-year deal.

GYMNASTICS

Russian gets one-year ban

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak had taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March. Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said.

CYCLING

Cork ends Girmay’s tour

Biniam Girmay’s Giro d’Italia has been cut short after an eye injury sustained during the celebrations of a stage win forced the Eritrean rider to pull out of the race, his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team said yesterday. The 22-year-old won Tuesday’s Stage 10. While on the podium, Girmay placed a bottle of prosecco on the floor as he attempted to open it and was hit by its cork in his left eye. He was taken to a hospital in the Italian town of Jesi for a medical examination following the incident. “Medical examinations revealed a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye of Biniam Girmay,” team doctor Piet Daneels said in a statement. “His injury is evolving in the right direction and will be followed up by a medical team in the next days. In order to minimize the risk of expansion of the haemorrhage and the intraocular pressure, it is strongly recommended to avoid physical activity.”