Japan was ‘sounded out’ to host Asian Cup, chairman says

Reuters, TOKYO





The Japan Football Association has been informally approached about the possibility of replacing China as hosts of next year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, association chairman Kozo Tashima told Nikkan Sports.

The AFC on Saturday last week announced that China had pulled out of hosting the 24-team continental championship, citing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“We were sounded out,” Tashima told the newspaper, without giving further details. “If Japan were able to host, there’s no question that it would be pretty exciting.”

The association was not immediately available for comment.

Japan has the stadium infrastructure in place to stage the tournament in June and July next year, having cohosted the FIFA World Cup in 2002, the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Olympic soccer tournament last year.

Other potential hosts such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Australia would need the tournament moved back to late next year or early 2024.

Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup this year, and Saudi Arabia would be inhospitable in the middle of the year because of the summer heat, while Australia is cohosting the Women’s World Cup in July and August next year.