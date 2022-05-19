Juergen Klopp gambled by making nine changes to his side for Tuesday’s crucial Premier League game against Southampton, but the Liverpool manager was left impressed by his fringe players after their 2-1 win kept the title race alive.
The win took Liverpool to within a point of leaders Manchester City ahead of the final matches on Sunday.
Klopp, already without Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk due to injury, made a raft of changes to the side who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Photo: Reuters
“After making nine changes, if it didn’t work out it was my responsibility, now it worked out it’s the boys’ responsibility. I thought they did exceptionally well,” Klopp said. “I’m so happy about the performance, it was a bit touching. It’s like having Ferraris in the garage.”
Takumi Minamino, one of the players brought in, canceled out Nathan Redmond’s strike as Liverpool came from behind to pick up the win.
“That Takumi doesn’t play more often, that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is in outstanding shape and is not part of the squad very often, Harvey [Elliott] didn’t play for a long time, Curtis [Jones] didn’t play for a long time and all these boys deliver, it’s unbelievable,” Klopp said. “It is really tough for the boys, but whatever happens this year happens because of this group. It is exceptional and tonight they showed it again.”
Photo: AFP
Liverpool, who are chasing a quadruple of trophies, are to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while City are to play Aston Villa.
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a