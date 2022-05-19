Fringe ‘Ferraris’ bring Klopp joy

Reuters





Juergen Klopp gambled by making nine changes to his side for Tuesday’s crucial Premier League game against Southampton, but the Liverpool manager was left impressed by his fringe players after their 2-1 win kept the title race alive.

The win took Liverpool to within a point of leaders Manchester City ahead of the final matches on Sunday.

Klopp, already without Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk due to injury, made a raft of changes to the side who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, left, and Mohammed Salisu of Southampton vie for the ball during their Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“After making nine changes, if it didn’t work out it was my responsibility, now it worked out it’s the boys’ responsibility. I thought they did exceptionally well,” Klopp said. “I’m so happy about the performance, it was a bit touching. It’s like having Ferraris in the garage.”

Takumi Minamino, one of the players brought in, canceled out Nathan Redmond’s strike as Liverpool came from behind to pick up the win.

“That Takumi doesn’t play more often, that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is in outstanding shape and is not part of the squad very often, Harvey [Elliott] didn’t play for a long time, Curtis [Jones] didn’t play for a long time and all these boys deliver, it’s unbelievable,” Klopp said. “It is really tough for the boys, but whatever happens this year happens because of this group. It is exceptional and tonight they showed it again.”

Liverpool’s Divock Origi, top, heads the ball as Jack Stephens of Southampton defends during their Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Liverpool, who are chasing a quadruple of trophies, are to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while City are to play Aston Villa.