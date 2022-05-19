Jimmy Butler on Tuesday scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals series.
Butler led a revitalized Miami second-half display as the Heat transformed an eight-point halftime deficit into a double-digit lead against a depleted Celtics side at FTX Arena in Miami.
Trailing 62-54 at the break, Miami outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter to set up a victory that gives the Eastern Conference top seeds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY
Butler received scoring support from Tyler Herro with 18 points and Gabe Vincent with 17 points.
However, the win owed as much to Miami’s renewed defensive effort in the second half, with the Heat shutting down Boston’s Jayson Tatum, and forcing a series of crucial turnovers and 11 blocks throughout the game.
“The guys were just really disappointed at halftime,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.
“I barely needed to say anything. Everyone was just really disappointed at our defensive focus and effort,” said Spoelstra, praising the leadership of Butler during the third-quarter blitz.
“Jimmy just inspired everybody in that third quarter,” Spoelstra said. “Every time and pocket in the game when we needed control, or to get the right shot, or make the right decision, Jimmy had his fingerprints on it.”
Butler said that Miami went back to basics in the second half.
“Keep the game easy, simple, learn to capitalize off their mistakes,” Butler said. “That’s what changed in the second half. I didn’t change anything. I continued to play basketball the right way. Shoot the ball when I’m open, hit the open guy.”
The Celtics shrugged off the injury absence of Marcus Smart and Al Horford to COVID-19 protocols to look the sharper side in the first half, taking a 10-4 lead in the opening minutes.
Miami were initially unable to cope with the movement of Tatum, who bagged a career-high 21 points in the opening two quarters, shooting nine of 14 from the field.
Boston led by as much as 13 at one stage in the second quarter before Miami trimmed the deficit to eight points at the interval.
Robert Williams, starting in place of Horford, also delivered a big first-half performance with five-of-five shooting for 12 points, as well as two crucial blocks to deny Miami.
However, it was a different story after the break as Miami outhustled the Celtics defensively while raining down a deluge of buckets.
An incredible 22-2 run changed the complexion of the game and powered Miami into a 12-point lead at 76-64.
A nine-point Boston run cut the Miami lead to three points at 76-73, but the Heat rediscovered their scoring momentum and pulled away once more.
Two more Butler free throws made it 93-76 heading into the fourth quarter.
Boston coach Ime Udoka could not hide his disappointment at the decisive third quarter. The Celtics outscored Miami in every other quarter.
“We just lost our composure,” Udoka said.
“We won three quarters other than that one. We semi bounced back in the fourth, and played well again and matched their physicality, but 39-14 is tough to overcome,” he added.
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a