RUGBY UNION
Jantjies in flight furor
South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was on Monday charged with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested on Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case was postponed until next month. The 31-year-old Jantjies was acting in an unruly manner on the flight, said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokeswoman for the prosecution. He was arrested when the plane landed after crew members complained about his behavior. During the flight, Jantjies was ordered back to his seat in the business class area after allegedly breaking a glass that cut his hand, Mjonondwane said. He then allegedly damaged the TV and a light. Jantjies’ agent, James Adams, said in a statement on Sunday that a light was broken on the aircraft, but the incident on the Emirates flight from Dubai to Johannesburg had been unnecessarily “heightened.”
SOCCER
Chelsea sale hits snag
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly’s ￡4.25 billion (US$5.29 billion) takeover of Chelsea is in trouble due to disagreements between the British government and the club’s owner Roman Abramovich over the terms of the deal, a person familiar with the matter said. The transaction, agreed this month, needs to be signed off by ministers to ensure funds do not make their way to Abramovich, a billionaire sanctioned earlier in the year over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, disagreements have emerged over the treatment of roughly ￡1.6 billion in debt owed to Abramovich, the person said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. While the Russian oligarch has agreed to waive the debt and have the money paid to a charitable foundation instead, details of exactly how that would happen are slowing the process, the person said. Boehly is pushing to complete a deal by May 31, when a special operating license granted to Chelsea by the government expires. If that does not happen and the license is not renewed, Chelsea runs the risk of being unable to play matches next season.
GOLF
Nicklaus refuses US$100m
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus turned down an offer worth more than US$100 million to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that is hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, a report published on Monday said. Nicklaus, who counts a record 18 major titles among his 73 PGA Tour wins, said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective Web site that organizers of the series asked him to spearhead the big-money circuit. “I was offered something in excess of US$100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg [Norman] is doing,” Nicklaus said in the report. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said: ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’” The LIV Golf Invitational Series is to hold its inaugural event from June 9 to 11 at Centurion Club outside London with a total prize purse for its eight-event season of US$255 million.
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a