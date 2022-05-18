SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Jantjies in flight furor

South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was on Monday charged with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested on Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case was postponed until next month. The 31-year-old Jantjies was acting in an unruly manner on the flight, said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokeswoman for the prosecution. He was arrested when the plane landed after crew members complained about his behavior. During the flight, Jantjies was ordered back to his seat in the business class area after allegedly breaking a glass that cut his hand, Mjonondwane said. He then allegedly damaged the TV and a light. Jantjies’ agent, James Adams, said in a statement on Sunday that a light was broken on the aircraft, but the incident on the Emirates flight from Dubai to Johannesburg had been unnecessarily “heightened.”

SOCCER

Chelsea sale hits snag

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly’s ￡4.25 billion (US$5.29 billion) takeover of Chelsea is in trouble due to disagreements between the British government and the club’s owner Roman Abramovich over the terms of the deal, a person familiar with the matter said. The transaction, agreed this month, needs to be signed off by ministers to ensure funds do not make their way to Abramovich, a billionaire sanctioned earlier in the year over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, disagreements have emerged over the treatment of roughly ￡1.6 billion in debt owed to Abramovich, the person said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. While the Russian oligarch has agreed to waive the debt and have the money paid to a charitable foundation instead, details of exactly how that would happen are slowing the process, the person said. Boehly is pushing to complete a deal by May 31, when a special operating license granted to Chelsea by the government expires. If that does not happen and the license is not renewed, Chelsea runs the risk of being unable to play matches next season.

GOLF

Nicklaus refuses US$100m

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus turned down an offer worth more than US$100 million to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that is hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, a report published on Monday said. Nicklaus, who counts a record 18 major titles among his 73 PGA Tour wins, said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective Web site that organizers of the series asked him to spearhead the big-money circuit. “I was offered something in excess of US$100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg [Norman] is doing,” Nicklaus said in the report. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said: ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’” The LIV Golf Invitational Series is to hold its inaugural event from June 9 to 11 at Centurion Club outside London with a total prize purse for its eight-event season of US$255 million.