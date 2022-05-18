Blackpool teenager Jake Daniels’ decision to come out as the first gay professional soccer player in the British men’s game in more than 30 years was on Monday heralded as a historic moment.
The 17-year-old forward made the announcement in a statement on the club’s Web site.
“Off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am,” he said. “I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.”
Former Norwich City and Nottingham Forest striker Justin Fashanu came out publicly as gay in 1990, during his playing career.
“It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I’ve been inspired by Josh Cavallo, [non-league manager] Matt Morton and athletes from other sports, like [diver] Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change,” Daniels said.
A-League player Josh Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United, announced he was gay in October last year.
Daniels, who recently made his first-team debut for the club, said he had confided in his teammates in the youth team, who had supported him.
“I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in,” Daniels said. “I want to be a role model myself by doing this.”
“There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in,” he said.
All 20 English Premier League clubs tweeted their support of Daniels, who received praise from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Thank you for your bravery Jake. It would have taken huge courage to come out and you will be an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch,” Johnson said.
“What he has just done takes incredible courage,” said former Manchester United captain Gary Neville in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports. “I can’t imagine how difficult that has been. All I would say is it’s a day of great importance for Jake and his family, but also for English football. It will go down in history.”
