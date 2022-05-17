Luka Doncic on Sunday led a stunning Dallas Mavericks rout of top seeds the Phoenix Suns, while the Boston Celtics eliminated defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks on a day of NBA playoff upsets.
In Phoenix, Arizona, Slovenian superstar Doncic led a total eclipse of the Suns as Dallas clinched a 4-3 series victory with an extraordinary 123-90 thrashing of the Western Conference favorites.
The Suns had entered the playoffs boasting the best record after a 64-win regular season and were tipped by many to return to the NBA Finals for a second straight season, but the Suns’ dreams of a championship were incinerated by a red-hot shooting performance from Doncic and the Mavs, who will now advance to a Western Conference finals showdown with the Golden State Warriors starting tomorrow.
Photo: AFP
Doncic finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while teammate Spencer Dinwiddie provided scoring support with 30 points, including five three-pointers.
Jalen Brunson also posted double figures, while Phoenix were left pondering a no-show by their two stars Devin Booker (11 points) and Chris Paul (10).
The Mavericks led from start to finish and at one stage in the second half had sprinted into a 46-point lead.
Their 57-27 halftime lead was the biggest ever in a decisive Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.
“Amazing,” Doncic said. “I don’t know what to say, but this was amazing to win. Everybody played as hard as they can. We didn’t have any days off. An incredible team win. I don’t have nothing more to say.”
Phoenix coach Monty Williams said his team had saved their worst performance of the season for their most important game.
“I just told them how badly I hurt for them,” Williams told reporters. “I know they didn’t want to play that way. We basically played our worst game of the season tonight. I know how bad they wanted it, they just could not execute tonight, could not make a shot early on, and that messed with us a little bit, and Dallas played their tails off from start to finish.”
There was a similar sense of deflation amongst the Bucks players after their reign as NBA champions ended in a convincing 109-81 Game 7 defeat to the Celtics in Boston.
Celtics forward Grant Williams produced a deadly display of scoring from three-point range at the TD Garden as Boston advanced to a conference finals showdown with the Miami Heat with a 4-3 series win.
Williams’ shooting from beyond the arc was emblematic of Boston’s superiority from the field as the Bucks missed a slew of wide-open looks.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, but the Celtics’ three-point shooting accuracy proved the difference between the two teams as Boston completed a comeback from 3-2 down in the best-of-seven series.
Boston dropped 22 of 55 from downtown, in stark contrast to Milwaukee, who converted just four of 33 attempts from beyond the arc.
Williams led the three-point blitzkrieg with seven in his 27-point haul. Jayson Tatum made five of nine three-pointers to finish with 23 points.
Only one Milwaukee player, Bobby Portis, made multiple three-pointers. Portis finished with two in his 10-point haul.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that he had encouraged Williams to shoot more aggressively, suggesting the Bucks had “disrespected” the forward by allowing him so much room to operate.
“I told him let it fly. I said: ‘They’re disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series,’” Udoka said.
Williams said he was only too happy to accept the challenge.
“Everyone kept saying: ‘Let it fly, keep shooting.’ So I thought: ‘All right, they’re encouraging it, might as well take advantage.’ It was fun. It was just great that we got a win,” Williams said.
Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer made no excuses for the defeat.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve had a lot of success together and tonight we hit a wall and met our end.”
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the