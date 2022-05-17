West Ham keep title race alive

DOWN TO THE WIRE? Manchester City moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top, but the quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand

AFP, LONDON





Manchester City on Sunday came from 2-0 down to salvage a vital point in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United to keep the English Premier League title in their hands, as Tottenham Hotspur moved into the top four.

City traveled to the London Stadium knowing they needed a maximum of four points from their final two games of the season to guarantee a fourth title in five years, but the Irons took full advantage of City’s injury crisis at the back as the pace and poise of Jarrod Bowen put Liverpool right back in the title race.

Pep Guardiola was without Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker, and a makeshift defense was easily cut open on the counterattack.

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, second right, scores against Manchester City in their English Premier League match in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Bowen burst onto Pablo Fornals’ ball over the top to round Ederson and put City behind in a league game for the first time since February.

City did not learn their lesson as Bowen broke the offside trap once more in the final seconds of the first half to fire low past Ederson.

The champions were rattled, but responded to keep the destiny of the title in their own hands.

Jack Grealish has failed to live up to his ￡100 million (US$122 million) price tag, but came up with his biggest City goal four minutes into the second half to get the comeback started.

West Ham still had huge chances to restore their two-goal lead as Bowen hit the side-netting from a narrow angle and Michail Antonio’s lob drifted wide with just Ederson to beat.

City had fortune on their side to get level when Vladimir Coufal turned Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick into his own net, but Guardiola’s men missed the chance to complete the comeback and move to the brink of the title when Mahrez’s penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski four minutes from time.

City moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, but the quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand away to Southampton today.

“Now there is no debate about goal-difference, just win our game and we will be champions,” Guardiola said. “Our stadium will be sold out and we will give all our lives to do it. It’s an incredible chance to win one game to be champions.”

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Harry Kane’s penalty moved Spurs into fourth with a nervy 1-0 win over Burnley.

Antonio Conte’s men moved two points ahead of north London rivals Arsenal, who were to face Newcastle United yesterday, in the battle for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham still need a slip up from the Gunners to return to the Champions League next season, but upped the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men.

“The situation is still in their hands because they have two games to play, but you know very well in England it’s not simple to win,” Conte said.

The defeat saw Burnley drop into the relegation zone after Leeds United snatched a late 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

A brave performance by Burnley was undone by a stroke of misfortune deep into first-half stoppage-time.

Davinson Sanchez’s flick brushed off the outstretched arm of Ashley Barnes.

There was barely an appeal, but the incident was picked up by the video assistant referee and given after a review.

Kane was deadly as usual from the spot as the England captain converted his 23rd consecutive successful penalty.

Burnley now need something from their final two games to survive as Pascal Struijk’s late leveler at Elland Road gave Leeds hope.

Danny Welbeck put Brighton in front, but he then missed a glorious chance to double Brighton’s lead and Struijk’s stoppage-time header earned a point.

“Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said.

Everton are also still in a three-way battle to beat the drop after having two men sent off in a 3-2 home defeat to Brentford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Toffees in front before Jarrad Branthwaite was dismissed for pulling down Ivan Toney on 18 minutes.

Seamus Coleman’s own-goal leveled for the Bees, but Everton led again at halftime thanks to Richarlison’s penalty.

Two goals in two minutes from Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry turned the game and Everton’s misery was compounded by a late red card for Salomon Rondon.

Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes each scored twice as Leicester City thrashed already-relegated Watford 5-1, while Aston Villa and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw.