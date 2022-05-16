SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Bucks respond to shootings

The Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday canceled a watch party for yesterday’s Game 7 of their NBA second-round playoffs series at the Fiserv Forum outdoor plaza, after 20 people were wounded in shootings outside the arena on Friday. In a statement, the Bucks called the shootings “horrific,” adding that the team condemns “this devastating violence.” About 11,000 people were in the area for Friday’s watch party, when the first shooting occurred near the packed district shortly after the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics. Police said the victims included two men, aged 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl, and all three are expected to survive their injuries. “There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident,” Milwaukee Police Captain Warren Allen told CNN. About two hours later, 17 people were wounded in another shooting several blocks away. Allen said the victims ranged in age from 15 to 47. Police arrested 10 people in connection with the second incident and recovered nine firearms, local television station WTMJ-TV reported.

BOXING

IBA faces scrutiny

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday raised concerns about governance at the International Boxing Association (IBA), after it re-elected Russian president Umar Kremlev by acclamation two days after the only other candidate, from the Netherlands, was removed by an independent vetting panel. “The events surrounding IBA’s general assembly, in particular the elections, merit careful analysis and are just reinforcing the questions and doubts around IBA’s governance,” the IOC said in a statement. Saturday’s vote marked the third presidential election in less than four years where boxing officials worldwide have elected a winner in defiance of IOC advice. The IOC has for several years expressed concerns about the integrity of IBA’s management and finances, and potentially improper judging of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics under previous leadership. The Olympic body excluded IBA from helping to organize boxing at the Tokyo Games last year, and left it off the initial slate of sports for the 2028 edition in Los Angeles. Without a share of Olympic revenue from Tokyo, Kremlev has won support in boxing for clearing millions of dollars of IBA debts, although seemingly from a single Russian source — the state-owned company Gazprom.

RUGBY UNION

Chiefs beat Rebels 33-30

Replacement prop Ollie Norris yesterday scored a try in the final minute to give the Chiefs a 33-30 win over the Melbourne Rebels and complete a clean sweep of New Zealand teams over Australia rivals in round 13 of Super Rugby Pacific. The Chiefs had to come from behind in both halves against a dogged Rebels team to complete the fifth New Zealand win in as many matches. The Rebels led 30-26 coming into the final minute, but the Chiefs were able to regain possession, hold it through several phases and Norris drove over for the winning try. “It wasn’t all me,” Norris said. “I think both teams made mistakes and the other side capitalized on them.” The result kept the Chiefs inside the top four and the Dunedin-based Highlanders inside the top eight, setting back the Rebels in their challenge for a top eight place.