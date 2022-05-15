Hayden Wu yesterday missed a last-second layup for the Taoyuan Pilots, allowing the Taipei Fubon Braves a 98-97 victory, which moved them to 17 wins in the P. League+ basketball league, 0.5 games behind the table-topping Hsinchu JKO Lioneers.
The Pilots won the first two quarters to lead 56-49 at halftime, but a 28-20 third quarter put the Braves in front heading into the final period. The Braves’ Lin Chih-chieh scored the winning goal with a layup 11 seconds from the final hooter, prompting a Pilots time-out.
Wu received the inbound ball, but was harried by the defense and could not get properly set for the potential game winner, which would have given his bottom-of-the-table side only their eighth win this season.
In yesterday’s second game, the fourth-placed New Taipei Kings won 106-76 against the Kaohsiung Steelers, who are fifth.
On Friday, the Lioneers edged the Formosa Taishin Dreamers 89-84 to fortify their lead atop the standings.
Lioneers guard Elliot Tan scored a three with 48 seconds remaining to make the score 88-83 before making a steal on the following Dreamers possession and running a coast-to-coast play.
Lioneers head coach Greg Lin told a post-match news conference that his team played well in the first half, but did not remain completely focused in the second.
“We encountered some small problems in our offense in the fourth quarter, as we failed to fully make use of our shots from the perimeter and the free-throw line,” Lin said.
Tan, son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Alex Tan, thanked God for allowing him to play well in the game and said he was happy that his team stuck to their goals.
He also spoke about his clutch three-pointer.
“We led with many points at the start, but then the gap started to get smaller, so that shot had to go in,” Elliot Tan said.
Lioneers center April Sim Bhullar led all scorers with a double-double of 24 points and 20 rebounds, while Lin led his team with 16 points.
The Lioneers improved their record to 18-10, while the Dreamers are third in the six-team league with a 16-11 record.
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the