Novak Djokovic on Friday took his place in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia semi-finals with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, which guaranteed that he would remain world No. 1 for a 370th week, while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 27 matches and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching was eliminated in the women’s doubles.
Top seed Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in Rome ahead of Roland Garros later this month and needed more than two hours win a match that featured some magnificent tennis from big-hitting Auger-Aliassime.
Auger-Aliassime of Canada crashed in serves topping 200kph, hitting 11 aces, and showed a wide range of bold shots in his first match against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
The 21-year-old, who won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam in February, even went toe-to-toe in rallies with Djokovic, drawing applause from the Serb early in the match with one particularly deft drop-shot.
Djokovic showed touches of class, exemplified by a lob at the end of a rally that broke Auger-Aliassime’s serve in game 6 of the second set to move the 35-year-old 4-2 ahead.
Auger-Aliassime brought the crowd to their feet by fighting back to take the set to a tie-break, where his brave resistance finally met its end.
Djokovic was to play Casper Ruud in the semis after press time last night.
Stefanos Tsitsipas made the semis by beating local hero Jannick Sinner 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in a clash that was stopped for more than 10 minutes at match point after a spectator fell ill.
Tsitsipas was to play Alexander Zverev.
Earlier, Swiatek beat Bianca Andreescu, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 before winning 6-2, 6-1 in her semi-final yesterday against Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the last-four with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Amanda Anisimova.
Ons Jabeur was to play Daria Kasatkina after press time.
In her quarter-final, she bounced back from being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Kasatkina had an easier time after Jil Tiechmann retired injured while the Russian was leading 6-4, 3-2.
In the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico defeated Chan and Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the