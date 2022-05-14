TENNIS
Chan makes quarters
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan were playing Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in the quarter-finals at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia yesterday after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 in their round-of-16 match on Thursday. Their quarter-final was under way at press time last night. In the men’s singles, defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out in the third round on Thursday, with the record 10-time Rome winner complaining of a recurring foot problem after a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat by Canadian Denis Shapovalov. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev yesterday overcame Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 to book his place in the semis. In the women’s singles, top-ranked Iga Swiatek was tested before winning 6-4, 6-1 against Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals.
RUGBY UNION
Highlanders boost hopes
The Otago Highlanders yesterday strengthened their claim to a place in the playoffs in Super Rugby Pacific, scoring nine tries in a 61-10 win over the Western Force. The Highlanders’ third straight win of the season came with a bonus point, which left them comfortably in eighth place, with eight teams advance when the regular season ends after two more rounds. New Zealand appears likely to have five teams in the playoffs — the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders and the Crusaders, who later yesterday downed the ACT Brumbies 37-26.
MOTORSPORTS
Vettel questions his job
Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said that climate change had made him question his job as a driver traveling the world to race cars. Speaking on BBC Question Time, a television panel show, the German was asked whether his position on the environment made him a hypocrite considering he was part of a “gas-guzzling” sport. “It does, it does, and you’re right when you laugh,” he said. “There’s questions I ask myself every day and I’m not a saint. Certain things are in my control and certain things are not. It’s my passion to drive a car, I love it and every time I step in the car I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something that we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’”
SOCCER
Kane double sinks Arsenal
Harry Kane struck twice on Thursday as Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top four hopes alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a north London derby. Victory for Arsenal would have secured their first top-four finish since 2016 and a Champions League place.
ICE HOCKEY
Kane double leads Oilers
Evander Kane scored twice on Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers fought off elimination and forced a deciding game against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series. Edmonton are to host the winner-take-all game today. In Tampa, Florida, the Lightning saved their season, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 to force a winner-take-all Game 7.
Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco's Chase Center.
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy's Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival's side of the court.
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women's 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan's first gold medal at this year's Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women's 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women's 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds.
Novak Djokovic's love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women's US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club.