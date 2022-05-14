SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Chan makes quarters

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan were playing Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in the quarter-finals at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia yesterday after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 in their round-of-16 match on Thursday. Their quarter-final was under way at press time last night. In the men’s singles, defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out in the third round on Thursday, with the record 10-time Rome winner complaining of a recurring foot problem after a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat by Canadian Denis Shapovalov. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev yesterday overcame Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 to book his place in the semis. In the women’s singles, top-ranked Iga Swiatek was tested before winning 6-4, 6-1 against Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals.

RUGBY UNION

Highlanders boost hopes

The Otago Highlanders yesterday strengthened their claim to a place in the playoffs in Super Rugby Pacific, scoring nine tries in a 61-10 win over the Western Force. The Highlanders’ third straight win of the season came with a bonus point, which left them comfortably in eighth place, with eight teams advance when the regular season ends after two more rounds. New Zealand appears likely to have five teams in the playoffs — the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders and the Crusaders, who later yesterday downed the ACT Brumbies 37-26.

MOTORSPORTS

Vettel questions his job

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said that climate change had made him question his job as a driver traveling the world to race cars. Speaking on BBC Question Time, a television panel show, the German was asked whether his position on the environment made him a hypocrite considering he was part of a “gas-guzzling” sport. “It does, it does, and you’re right when you laugh,” he said. “There’s questions I ask myself every day and I’m not a saint. Certain things are in my control and certain things are not. It’s my passion to drive a car, I love it and every time I step in the car I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something that we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’”

SOCCER

Kane double sinks Arsenal

Harry Kane struck twice on Thursday as Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top four hopes alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a north London derby. Victory for Arsenal would have secured their first top-four finish since 2016 and a Champions League place.

ICE HOCKEY

Kane double leads Oilers

Evander Kane scored twice on Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers fought off elimination and forced a deciding game against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series. Edmonton are to host the winner-take-all game today. In Tampa, Florida, the Lightning saved their season, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 to force a winner-take-all Game 7.