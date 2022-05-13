BASKETBALL
Bhullar wins P.League+ MVP
The P.League has named Hsinchu JKO Lioneers center Sim Bhullar as the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for last month. The 2.26m-tall Canadian averaged 27.1 points, 20.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over the month, including earning 50 points and 32 rebounds in a 123-116 win over the New Taipei Kings. Leading the season standings in both points and rebounds, with an average of 26.2 and 20.6 respectively, Bhullar’s performance secured a 6-1 record for the Lioneers last month, as well as top spot in the six-team rankings. The team today plays the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taichung.
SOCCER
Victoria ‘pissed off’
The sports minister of Australia’s Victoria state yesterday reacted with anger after Lionel Messi’s Argentina pulled out of a highly anticipated June 11 friendly against rivals Brazil in Melbourne. The event’s promoter said it had been informed that Argentina were not prepared to travel to Australia for the match “contrary to their prior agreement and commitment to do so.” Ticket holders for the clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which would have come just five months before the World Cup, would be eligible for refunds, the promoter said. “We are pretty disappointed and I think it’s fair to say pretty pissed off,” Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events Martin Pakula said. “I think they owe Australian football fans an explanation because they have not provided an acceptable explanation to the promoter,” he added.
SOCCER
Messi paid most in sports
Lionel Messi was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the past year, with the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday placing the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the NBA’s LeBron James and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi earned US$130 million, which includes US$55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended on May 1 to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next on this year’s list, after bringing home a combined US$121 million, shattering the US$96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned US$115 million to sit third. Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period, while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.
MOUNTAIN CLIMBING
Sherpa breaks own record
A Nepalese Sherpa yesterday broke her own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world’s highest peak. Lakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the 8,849m summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organizer Mingma Gelu said. He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak. Sherpa, 48, never got a chance to get a formal education because she had to start earning a living by carrying climbing gear and supplies for trekkers. Yesterday’s successful ascent was her 10th — the most times any woman has climbed Everest.
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the