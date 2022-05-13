SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Bhullar wins P.League+ MVP

The P.League has named Hsinchu JKO Lioneers center Sim Bhullar as the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for last month. The 2.26m-tall Canadian averaged 27.1 points, 20.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over the month, including earning 50 points and 32 rebounds in a 123-116 win over the New Taipei Kings. Leading the season standings in both points and rebounds, with an average of 26.2 and 20.6 respectively, Bhullar’s performance secured a 6-1 record for the Lioneers last month, as well as top spot in the six-team rankings. The team today plays the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taichung.

SOCCER

Victoria ‘pissed off’

The sports minister of Australia’s Victoria state yesterday reacted with anger after Lionel Messi’s Argentina pulled out of a highly anticipated June 11 friendly against rivals Brazil in Melbourne. The event’s promoter said it had been informed that Argentina were not prepared to travel to Australia for the match “contrary to their prior agreement and commitment to do so.” Ticket holders for the clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which would have come just five months before the World Cup, would be eligible for refunds, the promoter said. “We are pretty disappointed and I think it’s fair to say pretty pissed off,” Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events Martin Pakula said. “I think they owe Australian football fans an explanation because they have not provided an acceptable explanation to the promoter,” he added.

SOCCER

Messi paid most in sports

Lionel Messi was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the past year, with the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday placing the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the NBA’s LeBron James and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi earned US$130 million, which includes US$55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended on May 1 to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next on this year’s list, after bringing home a combined US$121 million, shattering the US$96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned US$115 million to sit third. Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period, while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

Sherpa breaks own record

A Nepalese Sherpa yesterday broke her own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world’s highest peak. Lakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the 8,849m summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organizer Mingma Gelu said. He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak. Sherpa, 48, never got a chance to get a formal education because she had to start earning a living by carrying climbing gear and supplies for trekkers. Yesterday’s successful ascent was her 10th — the most times any woman has climbed Everest.