The Pittsburgh Penguins were on Wednesday leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period.
Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone.
Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over 2 minutes, 42 seconds to take the lead.
Photo: AFP
Asked if he thought there was intent on Trouba’s hit, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said: “Did you see it? Then you probably have the same opinion I do.”
Sullivan said that Crosby had an upper body injury and his status was being evaluated.
Game 6 is today in Pittsburgh, and a potential deciding Game 7 would be on Sunday back at Madison Square Garden.
Pittsburgh tied it 13 seconds after the Rangers’ flurry on Jake Guentzel’s second of the game, but Filip Chytil gave New York the lead for good with a power-goal early in the third and the Rangers went on to a 5-3 win, avoiding elimination.
In Sunrise, Florida, Carter Verhaeghe set a Florida Panthers post-season record with a five-point night, and the team escaped a three-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
They play Game 6 today in Washington.
In Calgary, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis all scored in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.
