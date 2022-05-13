Rafael Nadal on Wednesday eased into the last 16 of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 win over John Isner, while Iga Swiatek is on course for a fifth straight WTA triumph, after seeing off Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-0.
Third seed Nadal made short work of Isner as he bids for an 11th title in Rome, with the King of Clay seeing off his American opponent in one hour, 17 minutes under blazing sunshine at the Foro Italico.
A quarter-final loser to fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid, Nadal could profit from the in-form teenager’s absence in the Italian capital to win the last big clay event before the French Open later this month.
Photo: AFP
The 35-year-old had been out for six weeks with a rib injury before returning in the Spanish capital last week, but Isner put up little resistance against the 21-time Grand Slam winner.
“I need to build again the things after a tough stop and that’s what I’m trying, just to stay with the right attitude and let’s see if I’m able to make that happen,” Nadal said courtside.
The match swung in Nadal’s favor in game eight, when Nadal broke veteran world No. 27 Isner before serving out to take the first set.
From there Nadal cruised to victory, dropping just 14 points on his way to setting up a third-round clash with Denis Shapovalov.
Nadal later told reporters that Swiatek was doing “amazing things,” and it was difficult to argue after she set up a third-round match with Victoria Azarenka after wiping the floor with Ruse.
The 20-year-old Swiatek is in red-hot form after winning her last four tournaments and would be eyeing a second title at Roland Garros after winning there as a teenager in 2020.
Swiatek dropped just nine points in a second-set demolition of Ruse, which highlighted the gulf between the two players.
Elsewhere, four-time major winner Naomi Osaka is breaking away from IMG to launch her own sports agency with longtime agent Stuart Duguid.
Duguid and Osaka began discussing the venture at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Duguid said in an e-mail, adding that the firm, called Evolve, would operate as a “small boutique and bespoke agency.”
“We were discussing the business models of some of her mentors like Kobe [Bryant] and Lebron [James]. We thought — why has no transcendent female athlete done that yet,” he said.
“It’s athlete driven and focused on big picture brand building, rather than quick checks with a commission attached,” he said.
Duguid said that he could not share much about the identities of the initial clients, but added that “it would be only athletes who transcend their sports; or those with the potential to do so.”
Former world No. 1 Osaka, the first player for Japan to win a Grand Slam, has emerged as a leading advocate for athlete mental health and wellbeing since she pulled out of the French Open a year ago and disclosed that she had had depression for years.
On Wednesday, she posted on Twitter a compilation of clips from her earlier playing days. In one, she prophetically discussed what she might be doing were she not a tennis player.
“I just like sports, so maybe [I would be] like an agent in the end,” she said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the