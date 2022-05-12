SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

Marathoner aged 6 shocks

The Kentucky parents who have drawn criticism for running a marathon with their six-year-old son said that child protective services (CPS) have since made an unannounced visit. Ben and Kami Crawford shared a photograph of Rainier being interviewed by a CPS staffer after an Instagram post on Tuesday last week detailing the boy’s arduous journey in completing the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this month. In the post, the Crawfords said Rainier “was crying and we were moving slow,” so he was promised two sleeves of Pringles if he kept going.” The Crawfords have stood by their decision to run the marathon with their youngest son, despite the backlash.

NFL

Brady inks Fox Sports deal

Tom Brady is to swap the football field for the Fox Sports television studio when he retires from the NFL. The news was announced in an earnings call by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Tuesday. Brady is to become Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst, calling games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Murdoch said the seven-time Super Bowl champion would also work as an “ambassador” for Fox concentrating on “client and promotional initiatives.” He added that he did not know when Brady would retire and take up his new role. The New York Post reported that the deal would pay Brady US$375 million over 10 years, surpassing the US$303 million that the quarterback has earned in salary during his NFL career. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

GAMING

EA Sports to cut FIFA ties

The FIFA video game series is to be rebranded EA Sports FC next year, its publisher, California-based Electronic Arts (EA), said on Tuesday, ending a three-decade relationship with soccer’s governing body. Launched in 1993, a generation of millions of soccer fans and gamers across the globe grew up playing the game and it became a huge money-spinner. However, “months of tense negotiations” between EA and governing body FIFA failed to end in an agreement to extend the partnership, the New York Times reported. FIFA reportedly wanted the US$150 million it gets annually from EA to be increased to US$250 million or more. The game has more than 150 million player accounts, according to EA, and the New York Times said it has generated more than US$20 billion in sales over the past two decades.

RUGBY UNION

Creevy cited for hair-pull

London hooker Agustin Creevy has been cited for allegedly pulling South African World Cup-winner Eben Etzebeth’s hair during a European Challenge Cup quarter-final away Test in Toulon on Sunday. A statement issued by tournament organizers European Professional Club Rugby said: “Creevy is alleged to have pulled the hair of the RC Toulon second-row, Eben Etzebeth, in the 35th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.27 — a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.” French club Toulon won 19-18, with former Argentina captain Creevy, 37, facing a hearing yesterday. Toulon is to play Saracens, another English side, in this weekend’s semi-finals.