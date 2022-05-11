Top Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is close to sealing a transfer deal with Manchester City and a move to the lucrative English Premier League, several German media outlets reported on Monday.
Haaland is among the hottest transfer prospects this summer, with the Norwegian 21-year-old having scored 61 goals in 66 league games for the Ruhr valley club since joining them in early 2020.
Several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and City, among others, have been linked with the player at times.
Photo: AFP
Sky Germany, which holds the rights to the Bundesliga, on Monday reported that Haaland had informed his club of his wish to leave and that Manchester City had contacted Dortmund over the player’s release clause.
Several other media outlets, including Bild newspaper and Kicker magazine, citing unnamed sources, also said a deal could be finalized in the coming days.
The club did not comment on the matter on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that he was ready to battle City for more trophies, but admitted Haaland moving to their title rivals is a transfer that would take things to the next level.
“I signed a new contract [until 2026] knowing that City will not stop developing,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It’s not about City to define if we can be happy or not. It’s about us and what we can make of it.”
“If Erling Haaland goes there, that will not weaken them. Definitely not. I know in the moment that other people talk about money, but this transfer will set new levels,” he said.
Dortmund are interested in Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as a Haaland replacement.
