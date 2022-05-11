Jokic pips Embiid to take second straight MVP title

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second straight year ahead of the Philadelphia 76er’s Joel Embiid, ESPN reported on Monday.

The 27-year-old Serbian ace is to be confirmed as MVP later this week after another dazzling season that outshone his 2020-2021 campaign.

Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game, with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season as the Nuggets finished sixth in the Western Conference. The Nuggets and Jokic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series in San Francisco on April 27. Photo: AP

Embiid is again to miss out on the coveted MVP award, despite finishing as the league’s top scorer, with an average of 30.6 points per game.

Overseas players have now won the MVP award for the past four seasons, with Jokic’s back-to-back awards following Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s honors in 2019 and 2020.

Jokic is the 15th player to win multiple MVP awards.