Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second straight year ahead of the Philadelphia 76er’s Joel Embiid, ESPN reported on Monday.
The 27-year-old Serbian ace is to be confirmed as MVP later this week after another dazzling season that outshone his 2020-2021 campaign.
Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game, with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season as the Nuggets finished sixth in the Western Conference. The Nuggets and Jokic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.
Photo: AP
Embiid is again to miss out on the coveted MVP award, despite finishing as the league’s top scorer, with an average of 30.6 points per game.
Overseas players have now won the MVP award for the past four seasons, with Jokic’s back-to-back awards following Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s honors in 2019 and 2020.
Jokic is the 15th player to win multiple MVP awards.
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren wants to be North America’s official team. The crowd roared on Wednesday at the Opening Party for the Miami Grand Prix when the Papaya orange — that is the shade — appeared on stage. In a city used to superstars and super wealthy people, the spectators seemed to be bouncing at the sight of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Their bosses were there, too, but the inaugural Miami Grand Prix has been built around the star
Shohei Ohtani on Thursday struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Making his pitching debut in Babe Ruth’s original ballpark, the sport’s biggest two-way star since Ruth induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters — a career high for Ohtani (3-2) and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high. “That’s one of my favorite ballparks,” Ohtani said. “I was looking forward to pitching here, and I felt like it