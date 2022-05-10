Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs to even series

AP, TAMPA, Florida





The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost consecutive playoff games in nearly three years, rattling off 17 consecutive victories following a post-season loss since the start of their 2020 title run.

“Usually a good recipe come playoff time is to not lose two in a row,” captain Steven Stamkos said on Sunday after a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs that evened the first-round series between the Atlantic Division rivals at two games apiece.

“This group has proven it knows what it takes at this time of the year, and we know how to respond,” Stamkos added. “Now that we’ve done that twice now in this series, let’s go out and grab the series lead. That’s got to be the mentality.”

Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves, and the Lightning got off to a fast start with three goals in the first eight minutes to deny the Maple Leafs an opportunity to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

In Boston, Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

In Los Angeles, Jonathan Quick tried to make a couple of his 31 saves without his glove during a masterful performance, Carl Grundstrom scored two third-period goals and Los Angeles also evened their first-round playoff series.