World champion Max Verstappen on Sunday resisted a late attack from series leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to claim an accomplished victory for Red Bull in sweltering conditions at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
In an exhausting race for the drivers and teams at the Miami International Autodrome, the 24-year-old Dutchman produced a mature performance to make the most of superior straight line speed in a largely processional race until a late safety car intervention.
His second win in succession and third of the season enabled him to trim Leclerc’s advantage to 19 points in the drivers’ championship. Leclerc has 104 and Verstappen 85. It was the 23rd win of the Dutchman’s career.
“It was an incredible Grand Prix, very physical as well, but I think we kept it exciting until the end,” said Verstappen, interviewed by retired American driver Willy T. Ribbs after the race.
When Ribbs told him he looked ready to “get into a boxing ring,” Verstappen said: “I think I’ll stick to racing, but I appreciate boxing a lot. It felt a bit like that out there in terms of how we feel now.”
Leclerc said he felt that the Red Bull was clearly a faster car than his Ferrari in a hot and punishing race.
“It was such a difficult race, physically,” Leclerc said. “We struggled quite a bit with the medium tires, especially in the first stint, and was overtaken there. That made our race a bit more difficult from that moment onwards.”
“On the hard tire, we were very competitive, and towards the end I thought I could get Max at one point, but today they had the advantage in terms of pace,” he said.
He added that he enjoyed the atmosphere generated by a sell-out crowd that was sprinkled with celebrities.
“It was fun and it’s amazing to see so many people again,” he said. “I keep saying it, but it’s great to see so many Ferrari fans in the grandstands.
Verstappen came home 3.786 seconds ahead of Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third in the second Ferrari after holding off a late charge from Sergio Perez.
George Russell finished fifth after recovering from 15th on the opening lap to come home ahead of Mercedes teammate, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
